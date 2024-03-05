On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police search for La Verkin man missing since January

Mar 5, 2024, 10:58 AM

Tristen White is currently missing. (Kylie Baeza)...

Tristen White is currently missing. (Kylie Baeza)

(Kylie Baeza)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY — Police are looking for a man who is missing and endangered.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen White has been missing since Jan. 28, 2024.

White is 27 years old, six feet three inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

He has some distinct tattoos: Patrick Star on his shoulder, a red rose outline on his knee, and lettering of “Thrasher” on one of his hands.

Chief Deputy Jared Johnson with Rich County Sheriff’s Office said at the time White went missing “he was acting in a way that would show he was not in his right mind.”

A family member of White’s told KSL TV he is from La Verkin but was in Garden City for work at the time of his disappearance.

His last known location was the Bear Motor Lodge in Garden City, Utah.

Anyone with information can call (435) 793-2285.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New Yo...

Associated Press

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

3 hours ago

A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center i...

Brigham Tomco

Utah voters pick presidential nominees Tuesday

Utah Republicans will vote during their biennial caucus meetings while Democrats will vote with mail-in ballots.

4 hours ago

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from Cali...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Teen’s secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest in Davis County

A Davis County teen is home safe, and a man in jail after police believe the man traveled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.

13 hours ago

This weekend's Academy Awards show has boosted demand for many of its nominated films. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

The added cybersecurity risks of watching free streams of Oscar-nominated movies

This weekend's Academy Awards show has boosted demand for many of its nominated films. The continually increasing prices of streaming services – Apple, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix and others raised their costs last October – is pushing many folks to look for ways to watch these films for free. But cybersecurity experts warn searching for free streams can get way more costly.

14 hours ago

Dusk on the last day of the 2024 legislative session at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Frida...

Daniel Woodruff

‘This is a disgrace’: Bitter fight over district attorney’s job performance marks end of Utah legislative session

The Utah legislative session ended on a fiery note as lawmakers approved a bill that critics say unfairly targets an elected official.

14 hours ago

Members of the Stansbury Park community came together Saturday night to help a pair of stranded far...

Shelby Lofton

Stansbury Park store employees, locals rally together to help stranded farmers

The Tooele County community came to the rescue of a couple of strangers Saturday night.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Police search for La Verkin man missing since January