Police search for La Verkin man missing since January

GARDEN CITY — Police are looking for a man who is missing and endangered.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen White has been missing since Jan. 28, 2024.

White is 27 years old, six feet three inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

He has some distinct tattoos: Patrick Star on his shoulder, a red rose outline on his knee, and lettering of “Thrasher” on one of his hands.

Chief Deputy Jared Johnson with Rich County Sheriff’s Office said at the time White went missing “he was acting in a way that would show he was not in his right mind.”

A family member of White’s told KSL TV he is from La Verkin but was in Garden City for work at the time of his disappearance.

His last known location was the Bear Motor Lodge in Garden City, Utah.

Anyone with information can call (435) 793-2285.