CRIME

Utah father charged for murder of infant daughter, mother charged with obstruction

Mar 5, 2024, 4:39 PM

Pair of handcuffs on a black bacthroom...

FILE — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Tuesday felony charges against a Utah mother and father for their alleged involvement in the death of their 3-month-old daughter. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father has been charged with the murder of his infant daughter while the child’s mother has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the felony charges Tuesday in connection with the death of the 3-month-old girl.

Israel Levi Gonzalez Gomez, 21, faces one count of first-degree murder of Dariana Elizabet Gonzalez-Samano, while Andrea Samano Galeana, 20, has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

On Feb. 19, the baby was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in serious condition. The parents told police they took the child to the hospital after she went “limp and pale” after the father tried to soothe her from crying. According to court documents, the infant suffered three cardiac arrests before arriving at the hospital.

After performing a CT scan, doctors were able to determine the infant suffered retina hemorrhages. Doctors also determined the victim had suffered a traumatic cataract, as well as brain bleeding. The victim died at the hospital on Feb. 22 after two brain dead examinations.

Court documents state the doctors determined the injuries to “be considered consistent with inflicted trauma.”

During the investigation, police seized the cell phones of the parents. On the mother’s phone, they found a text sent to the father asking if he had pinched the victim too hard. A photo of the infant with bruises on her cheeks was attached to the text.

In the text, Gonzalez-Samano also mentioned that it looked like the victim had been hit because of the bruises. Gonzalez Gomez allegedly responded back by writing, “If I would have hit her, trust me, she would not stop bleeding.”

Court documents also said the mother failed to inform doctors of previous injuries. In January, the infant suffered a torn frenulum. The victim had suffered a black eye just weeks prior to the incident, according to court documents.

The office asked that both individuals be held without bail, stating both are flight risks.

 

 

Crime

