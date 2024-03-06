On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New Salt Lake airport central tunnel gets opening date as Phase 3 construction continues

Mar 6, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Construction is underway on the Salt Lake airport's central tunnel. (SLC Airport, X)...

Construction is underway on the Salt Lake airport's central tunnel. (SLC Airport, X)

(SLC Airport, X)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Shorter walks from security to your gate at the Salt Lake City International Airport are drawing closer as crews continue work on the central tunnel.

Once complete, the 1,175-foot-long tunnel will connect concourses A and B with moving sidewalks and eventually, two trams. On Wednesday, airport officials said the tunnel is now slated to open on Oct. 22.

“The walking distances for the vast majority of passengers here are really going to go down,” Salt Lake City Department of Airports Executive Director Bill Wyatt said in a video describing the new airport design.

“…that central tunnel opens, so you no longer have to walk a quarter-mile down the A concourse to get to B. You just go straight ahead.”

The Salt Lake airport central tunnel

Artist Gordon Huether designed the “River Tunnel,” which he said will ideally make passengers feel like they’re walking on the floor of a river.

“You’re looking for your gate you realize you gotta go through the pedestrian tunnel. The river tunnel. The central tunnel,” Huether said.

Six moving walkways will be installed in the tunnel to help with passenger flow, compared to the two in the mid-Concourse A tunnel, which airport officials said will remain open. Plans include adding a train on each side of the tunnel in the future.

The central tunnel couldn’t be built first because it would’ve cut through the old airport’s D and E gates while they were still operating.

Phase 3 of the new SLC airport

The entrance to Concourse B is a mini-plaza that will feature the World Map reinstalled from its previous home in the former airport, along with a large-scale art installation by Huether titled “Northern Light.”

“It’s really an iconic piece of art for the airport,” said Nancy Volmer, the communication director of Salt Lake City International Airport.

This phase will also include the opening of eight B gates to the right of the central tunnel and several dining and retail options, including:

  • Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard and
    Steakburgers
  • Maggiano’s Little Italy
  • Sunday’s Best
  • The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
  • Thirst
  • Cotopaxi
  • iStore Express
  • Relay
  • Travel Right
  • The Canyon
  • Weller Book Works

“The new airport has received national accolades for our concession’s program,” Wyatt said. “These unique restaurants and shops are expected to garner five-star reviews as well.”

More than two dozen new Concourse B gates are slated to open between 2024 and 2027, as well as many more retail stores and restaurants.

The new central tunnel is set to open on Oct. 22. (SLC airport) Future phases of the SLC aiport. (SLC airport) Gordon Huether's "Northern Lights" art exhibit in the new Concourse B plaza. (SLC airport) Gordon Huether's "River Tunnel" artwork design for the new central tunnel. (SLC airport)

The airport is on track to grow from having 52 jet bridges to more than 90 over a seven-year span, highlighting the sudden growth of airline service in Salt Lake City, Wyatt pointed out.

“We’re the 23rd-largest (airport) in the country today and we are going to continue to tick up,” he said. “It’s not because the airport is really smart, it is because this community is growing and driving air service.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Brine Shrimp (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Tim Hughes, KSL NewsRadio

Why you should care about the health of Great Salt Lake brine shrimp

it turns out there are plenty of reasons why we should not only recognize these small creatures but protect them in the Great Salt Lake too.

24 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking a...

Robert Yoon

Why AP called most Super Tuesday states for Trump and how Haley won Vermont: Race calls explained

In the night's final call, the AP declared Trump the winner of Utah's presidential caucuses at 1:39 a.m. MST with 65% of the votes counted and Trump holding 58% of them.

5 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally...

Daniel Woodruff and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Trump defeats Haley in Utah’s GOP presidential caucuses on Super Tuesday

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Utah's Republican Party released its numbers from Tuesday night's caucus that finds Donald Trump leading Nikki Haley.

11 hours ago

paperwork and pens or pencils...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utahn stuck in billing squabble between her insurance and her hospital

Brandy Durrant had foot surgery last August. The procedure should have gotten her to her insurance’s out-of-pocket max for deductibles, co-pays and costs for in-network services. But there’s a glitch and turns out, it’s a big one.

12 hours ago

Long lines and frustrated crowds characterized some locations in Utah's caucus efforts on Super Tue...

Daniel Woodruff and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Reports of GOP caucus chaos make waves on Utah’s Super Tuesday

Reports of caucus chaos sprang up from locations along the Wasatch Front as Utah joined in Super Tuesday, a landmark day in the 2024 presidential election.

14 hours ago

More than two dozen people packed a parole board hearing room on March 5, 2024, to support survivor...

Daniella Rivera, KSL-TV

Utah parole board reconsidering sex offender’s release after hearing from victims

In a packed parole hearing Monday, survivors urged Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole to keep a repeat sexual offender behind bars. The hearing followed reporting by the KSL Investigators about failures to notify victims that their perpetrators are up for parole and ongoing efforts to improve the system.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

New Salt Lake airport central tunnel gets opening date as Phase 3 construction continues