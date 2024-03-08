On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Johnsonville recalls thousands of pounds of sausage

Mar 8, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:55 pm

Johnsonville recalled sausage...

Johnsonville recalled approximately 35,430 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage because of possible rubber contamination. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

(U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nationwide recall of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage on Friday.

According to the USDA news release, about 5,430 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage might contain rubber. The batch was produced between October 30 and 31, 2023.

Sausage recall information

The above information can help identify the recalled sausage packages. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

The release said the recalled sausage can be identified with the best-by dates “05/17/24” and “05/18/24” printed on the side of the packaging.

The establishment number “P-32009” and batch numbers “0260823303” and “0260823403” are also printed on the side.

Sausage recall labels

The above information can help identify the recalled sausage packages. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Johnsonville’s parent company, Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., issued the recall after customers complained about finding pieces of rubber in some of the ready-to-eat sausages, the release said.

The release stated, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.”

The release said anyone who is concerned after eating some of the recalled sausages should call a doctor. Federal inspectors were concerned that some of the contaminated products were in consumer refrigerators around the county. If that is the case, throw away any contaminated sausage or return it to the store where it was purchased.

KSL 5 TV Live

