WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nationwide recall of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage on Friday.

According to the USDA news release, about 5,430 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage might contain rubber. The batch was produced between October 30 and 31, 2023.

The release said the recalled sausage can be identified with the best-by dates “05/17/24” and “05/18/24” printed on the side of the packaging.

The establishment number “P-32009” and batch numbers “0260823303” and “0260823403” are also printed on the side.

Johnsonville’s parent company, Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., issued the recall after customers complained about finding pieces of rubber in some of the ready-to-eat sausages, the release said.

The release stated, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.”

The release said anyone who is concerned after eating some of the recalled sausages should call a doctor. Federal inspectors were concerned that some of the contaminated products were in consumer refrigerators around the county. If that is the case, throw away any contaminated sausage or return it to the store where it was purchased.