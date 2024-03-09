Multi-vehicle crash kills three on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash at 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor has killed three people on Friday night, police say.

The intersection of Mountain View Corridor and 3500 South in West Valley was closed at approximately 8:30 p.m., and is expected to reopen in “four to five hours,” according to law enforcement on scene.

The accident was caused by an apparent red light violation, leading to a sideswipe accident. In total, six people were injured, with three fatalities, two people with minor injuries, and one patient transported in stable condition, police said.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when further information becomes available.