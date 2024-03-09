On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Multi-vehicle crash kills three on Mountain View Corridor

Mar 8, 2024, 9:21 PM | Updated: 9:44 pm

A crash has closed Mountain View Corridor, with three people in critical condition on Friday night....

A crash has closed Mountain View Corridor, with three people in critical condition on Friday night. (KSL News)

(KSL News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash at 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor has killed three people on Friday night, police say.

The intersection of Mountain View Corridor and 3500 South in West Valley was closed at approximately 8:30 p.m., and is expected to reopen in “four to five hours,” according to law enforcement on scene.

The accident was caused by an apparent red light violation, leading to a sideswipe accident. In total, six people were injured, with three fatalities, two people with minor injuries, and one patient transported in stable condition, police said.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when further information becomes available. 

Multi-vehicle crash kills three on Mountain View Corridor