LOCAL NEWS

Columbus Adult Education Center opens in Herriman to help ensure a better future for people

Mar 9, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN –– There is nothing wrong with celebrating your city’s past.

In Herriman, some of the light poles outside the old city hall building still have the covered wagon logo printed on them.

However, there are also a lot of people here looking to the future.

“Today is a great day,” said Todd Madsen, director of the new Columbus Adult Education Center. “We are going to see life change after life change and we are excited to be a part of it.”

A grand opening was held for the school Saturday afternoon at the old Herriman City Hall building.

The purpose of the education center

It is a school designed to help people learn better English, as well as job skills, continuing education classes, citizenship classes, and all sorts of tutoring people need to become more self-reliant.

It is especially helpful to those new to America.

“This is a place that is not about politics,” Madsen said. “It is not about what is happening thousands of miles away or on border walls. This is about a community that we love and taking the people that are here and giving them the best opportunity.”

James Lin knows how important these types of schools are.

He moved to Salt Lake City from Taiwan five years ago and had a tough time communicating with a doctor after a car crash.

“It was so difficult to understand the sentences coming so quick and so fast from the doctor,” Lin said.

He took English classes at another Columbus school to integrate into the American culture better.

“You will feel a belonging to this city,” he said. “Columbus helped me to build my confidence.”

(Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Perfect fit for a growing city

There are already 180 students signed up with about 300 on a waiting list.

There are also more than 100 volunteers who want to help those students feel welcome.

Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer said the school is perfect for the growing city.

“I think what it is going to help with the growth as much is trying to keep that unity, that closeness, as we serve together. I think that is how communities stay close is serving together,” Palmer said.

Classes are free for students and schedules are already expanding to help more people.

Lin feels more American, thanks to the classes he took.

“I am so happy,” he said.

