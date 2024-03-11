On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

About 300 people at California hospital possibly exposed to measles after child goes for treatment

Mar 10, 2024, 7:06 PM

A view of UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California, in February 2020. (Justin Sullivan, Ge...

A view of UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California, in February 2020. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CINDY VON QUEDNOW, CNN


(CNN) — A California medical facility is trying to contact about 300 people who were possibly exposed to measles after a child was treated for the contagious viral illness at a hospital in Sacramento last week, officials said.

The child had returned from international travel and was evaluated March 5 at UC Davis Health’s emergency department between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. PT., Sacramento County officials said in a news release.

The hospital said it “has the situation under control” and noted it began contacting about 300 in the facility who may have been exposed. It said, “There are no additional potential exposures at UC Davis Medical Center beyond those people who have been identified and contacted.”

“UC Davis has a record of each patient and employee in the Emergency Department that day, and notifications about potential exposure are being sent through phone calls, the electronic medical record’s online messaging portal, letters, in person, and to the care teams of patients who were admitted from the Emergency Department during the time period,” hospital officials said in a news release.

Those who are unvaccinated against measles, or those with unknown vaccination status who were at UC Davis Medical Center’s emergency department during that time, are at risk of developing measles between seven to 21 days after exposure, Sacramento County public health officials said.

People who were at risk were asked to review their immunization records, contact their health provider and monitor themselves for illness.

“Those who are at risk of exposure are being contacted by Infection Prevention, and care teams who are managing current inpatients are being advised of the need for proper infection prevention processes,” the news release read.

The child was first seen at San Joaquin Urgent Care in El Dorado County, where “a small number of residents” may have been among those exposed, officials there indicated in a separate news release.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to complications and turn deadly, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Measles often begins with a mild to moderate fever, along with a cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes, health officials detailed. Some patients also report diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Generally, a red, blotchy rash appears first on the face and rapidly spreads to the chest, back, thighs and feet.

It is spread through the respiratory route and can live in the air for up to an hour where an infectious person coughed or sneezed, officials said.

A total of 45 measles cases have been reported in 17 states since the beginning of the year, according to the CDC.

In 2023, the total number of cases recorded was 58.

Rising cases has experts concerned

Public health experts are concerned about the increasing number of cases this year.

“Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 but is still the most easily transmitted human virus presently in circulation,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of ASTHO, said in a statement last month. “Thankfully, by following established public health principles, Americans can make informed decisions, prevent outbreaks, and protect our communities. Vaccination is the best and safest way to protect children.”

The increase in measles cases is due in part to falling vaccination rates and increased travel, which can result in unvaccinated people acquiring measles abroad and bringing it back to the US, according to the CDC.

Experts recommend children get the measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine in two doses: the first between 12 months and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is about 93% effective at preventing measles infection; two doses are about 97% effective.

Nationwide, about 92% of US children have gotten the MMR vaccine by age 2, according to a 2023 report from the CDC – below the federal target of 95%.

The percentage of kindergartners who got their state-required vaccines for measles also remained below the federal target for the 2022-23 school year, according to CDC data. And the rate of vaccine exemptions for children has reached the highest level ever reported in the US.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Health officials give advice about maintaining a positive sleep schedule during Daylight Savings. (...

Emma Benson

How to deal with the health effects of daylight saving time

It's that time of year again – we "spring forward" and spend some time feeling jet-lagged.

2 days ago

Lab results after Salt Lake City officials find a small percentage PFAS in groundwater...

Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Salt Lake water officials say there’s ‘no danger’ to drinking water after chemicals found in city wells

During a recent federal water sampling program, Salt Lake City officials discovered PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in two of the city's more than twenty groundwater wells.

3 days ago

Mark Seguin in the hospital...

Emma Benson

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor urges screenings, early detection 

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to raise awareness of the number one cancer killer for men under 50, and number two for women under 50.

3 days ago

Poet Shanan Ballam recovered from a stroke through poetry. (Peter Rosen, KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

How a stroke inspired a poetry professor

Every year, about 800,000 Americans have strokes. But it seems that, unlike Shanan Ballam, few people found poetry in it.

4 days ago

Ground cinnamon...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

FDA warns six ground cinnamon brands have high levels of lead

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation into tainted cinnamon products, and its experts now say that the lead contamination extends beyond the cinnamon applesauce pouches that were recalled in October.

4 days ago

With a smartphone and a card, Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice....

Karah Brackin

Intermountain Health is testing new technology to screen for jaundice

Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice, which will eliminate the need for a poke.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

About 300 people at California hospital possibly exposed to measles after child goes for treatment