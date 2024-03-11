On the Site:
Taylorsville Bricks & Minifigs now open after car crashed into building

Mar 11, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Bricks & Minifigs, a popular Lego toy shop with a new location in Taylorsville, is now open to the public after a car crashed into the building just before their grand opening.

“Someone decided to drive their car right through the front of our store,” said Josh Brereton, owner of the Bricks & Minifigs location, while filming a video of the debris in the store.

Brereton knows a thing or two about persistence and rebuilding.

“Like any business, there were a lot of setbacks and hurdles to get over. Probably a little bit more than most for us,” said Brereton.

Although, he said the wait was worth it.

Brereton said his journey started as a way to bond with his then 2-year-old daughter. It turned into a rekindled love of Legos. It turns out, the kid inside of most adults still likes to play with them too.

“I love seeing people’s faces light up when they come to the store,” Brereton said.

Some Lego builders want to build their own minifigs. Others want to search and find that one missing piece to complete their build, or maybe catch a retired piece to add to their collection. There is even an area where you can build and race a car down a track.

Whatever brings visitors a smile is exactly the kind of fun Brereton said he is going for when anyone walks into the store.

“Lego really is an all-ages thing. You have people in here from 4 to 80, or older just in here just doing it as a hobby collecting,” said Brereton.

