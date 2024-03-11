On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Four deer illegally killed, beheaded; DWR asking for public’s help with investigation

Mar 11, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

A Utah Division of Wildlife truck is parked before a sunset in Utah....

FILE - Four deer bucks were killed, beheaded, and left during the fall 2023 hunting season. DWR is seeking information from the public to aid with the investigation. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help after it said four deer were illegally killed and left to waste during the 2023 fall hunting season.

DWR said the four buck deer were each beheaded, and the rest of their remains were left to waste. Officers believe the four killings could be related due to the nature, or possibly be the same person responsible.

Four deer bucks were killed, beheaded, and left during the fall 2023 hunting season. DWR is asking for the public’s help. (Utah Department of Wildlife Resources)

“We had some leads at the time we began investigating these incidents, but those have not yielded results. So we are asking for the public’s help,” said Daniel Clancy, a DWR conservation officer.

According to officers, the killings took place between October and November of 2023. They believe that one of the deaths took place between noon on Oct. 2 and 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 3. The deer was found near 11200 South in Woodland Hills.

The buck that was found had been killed first with a rifle, officers said.

“During that time frame, the muzzleloader hunt was taking place, making the use of a rifle illegal. That particular area where the deer was killed is also closed to hunting,” DWR said, in a press release.

Clancy said that unlawfully killing big game and wildlife is stealing from hunters who might harvest the animal lawfully and may need the meat.

“It is illegal to allow protected wildlife to be wasted and can result in a class B misdemeanor,” the release stated. “In 2023, officers confirmed a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $619,000.”

Information regarding any of the killings can be reported to DWR conservation officers by:

  • Contact Clancy at 385-289-4023
  • Calling the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337
  • The UTDWR app
  • Texting 847411
  • Online through the DWR website

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Lab results after Salt Lake City officials find a small percentage PFAS in groundwater...

Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Salt Lake water officials say there’s ‘no danger’ to drinking water after chemicals found in city wells

During a recent federal water sampling program, Salt Lake City officials discovered PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in two of the city's more than twenty groundwater wells.

4 days ago

Utah's above-normal snowpack at Snowbird...

Cary Schwanitz

February snow totals guarantee above-normal snowpack, Great Salt Lake level increases

The above normal snowpack in February will add water to the Great Salt Lake.

4 days ago

Lake Powell "bathtub ring" indicates the need for Colorado River plan...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds adopt emergency Colorado River plan that aims to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Federal officials are enacting an emergency Colorado River to reduce water consumption by at least 3 million acre-feet in coming years.

5 days ago

Tova Callender, left, and Christiane Keyhani of Hui O Ka Wai Ola, collect water samples at the Mala...

AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

In Hawaii, coral is the foundation of life. What happened to it after the Lahaina wildfire?

For now, state officials are urging the public to limit their exposure to the ocean and seafood until scientists understand what might be making its way through the food chain.

7 days ago

The trench that's apart of the new 115-acre reservoir project....

Shara Park

New reservoir to help southern Utah water supply moves closer to reality

A new source of water is one step closer to becoming a reality for residents in southern Utah's Washington County with the Chief Toquer Reservoir.

11 days ago

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEATHER ALERT: Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

A storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver multiple feet of mountain snow and decent valley accumulation this weekend, depending on variables.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Four deer illegally killed, beheaded; DWR asking for public’s help with investigation