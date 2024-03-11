Four deer illegally killed, beheaded; DWR asking for public’s help with investigation

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help after it said four deer were illegally killed and left to waste during the 2023 fall hunting season.

DWR said the four buck deer were each beheaded, and the rest of their remains were left to waste. Officers believe the four killings could be related due to the nature, or possibly be the same person responsible.

“We had some leads at the time we began investigating these incidents, but those have not yielded results. So we are asking for the public’s help,” said Daniel Clancy, a DWR conservation officer.

According to officers, the killings took place between October and November of 2023. They believe that one of the deaths took place between noon on Oct. 2 and 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 3. The deer was found near 11200 South in Woodland Hills.

The buck that was found had been killed first with a rifle, officers said.

“During that time frame, the muzzleloader hunt was taking place, making the use of a rifle illegal. That particular area where the deer was killed is also closed to hunting,” DWR said, in a press release.

Clancy said that unlawfully killing big game and wildlife is stealing from hunters who might harvest the animal lawfully and may need the meat.

“It is illegal to allow protected wildlife to be wasted and can result in a class B misdemeanor,” the release stated. “In 2023, officers confirmed a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $619,000.”

Information regarding any of the killings can be reported to DWR conservation officers by:

Contact Clancy at 385-289-4023

Calling the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR app

Texting 847411

Online through the DWR website