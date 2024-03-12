Police on alert after possible attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN –– North Ogden Police are on alert tonight after a possible attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl.

It happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 3350 N. 600 East. Police said a father called and reported that a white SUV approached his daughter while she was in the neighborhood and tried to convince her to get in the vehicle to go get ice cream.

“A white SUV with three seats is the description, a white male wearing sunglasses, and a T-shirt (black) that said “Rock” on it,” said Lt. Jason Child with the North Ogden Police Department.

According to Child, the family reported the incident immediately and investigators tried to pull traffic camera footage to identify the SUV.

“Part of the problem we ran into with a white SUV is it’s very common, so we had over 100 hits on our Flock cameras in like a 35–40-minute time frame,” Child said.

Child said Sunday’s report is the only one of its kind in recent days, but he also said investigators are taking it seriously.

“We always will deem them credible; I would rather treat them like it’s credible and have it not be than treat it like it’s not and have it be,” he said.

Child is urging parents to be on alert as the weather warms up and more kids are playing outside, he says now is the perfect time to discuss stranger danger and establish a family code word. He’s also encouraging parents to report anything suspicious and try to remember any unique or key details about the vehicle if their child is approached.

“License plate, any stickers in the vehicle’s windows, anything that sticks out,” he said.