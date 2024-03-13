Former Ogden school employee charged on suspicion of sexually abusing student

OGDEN — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor she met at the high school where she was employed.

According to court documents, 21-year-old America Karina Rubio was charged with forcible sexual abuse and forcible sodomy.

On March 5, the Pleasant View Police Department was dispatched to take a report of a sexual assault that occurred in December 2023.

Court documents explained that Rubio, who was an employee at Ben Lomond High School in the Ogden School District, had been communicating with a 16-year-old boy.

The teen involved told police he and Rubio were in contact through Instagram where they messaged each other “longer into the night,” court documents state.

Rubio met up with the juvenile at a home in Pleasant View where court documents state the sexual abuse occurred.

During the investigation, another juvenile told police they had seen a video where Rubio and the teen were involved in sexual acts. The teen was able to identify Rubio and the teen and described what they were wearing in the video.

It’s not clear who was responsible for the video or if Rubio or the teen involved were aware that it was being taken.

On March 11, Rubio was told her Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed by police. She admitted to police that she had been sexually involved with the teen but denied having sex with the victim.

KSL TV has reached out to the Ogden School District, who released the following statement:

“The welfare of our students is the highest priority for Ogden School District and Ben Lomond High School. We are aware of the criminal charges against a 21 year-old former Ben Lomond staff assistant and we are cooperating with Pleasant View police in their ongoing investigation. As far as we are aware, this employee did not work directly with the student involved as part of their regular job duties.



“It is important to respect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected by this situation. We urge all members of our school community to refrain from speculating or spreading rumors and to allow the investigation to proceed with integrity and thoroughness. For those who have been directly involved, we have created a support plan to ensure their needs are being addressed.



“Some parents might ask why they were not informed about this situation earlier. Ogden School District took steps to place the employee on administrative leave once the allegations were brought forward. Law enforcement was notified and an internal investigation was started, while simultaneously cooperating with the criminal investigation. While the District took immediate action to protect students, we also had an obligation to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and follow the recommendations of law enforcement. As the investigation is ongoing, we will remain committed to cooperating with law enforcement and respecting the privacy of those who may have been involved.



“We understand that these events can have a profound impact on individuals even if they were not directly involved. Counseling and support services are available for any student or employee who may be affected. Our dedicated team of counselors and support staff are ready to provide help and guidance for anyone who needs assistance.



“We want to reiterate our commitment to supporting those involved in this situation, protecting and respecting their privacy, and ensuring that all of our students feel safe at school. We cannot stress enough how important it is for students and parents to report anything that they feel is concerning or inappropriate, no matter how small or insignificant. School administrators will treat all reports with confidentiality. Individuals can submit anonymous reports using the free SafeUT mobile app, telephone hotline or website, safeUT.org. Please help us in pursuing our goal of safety and well being for all students.”

An Ogden School District spokesperson told KSL that Rubio was given a notice of termination on March 4.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.