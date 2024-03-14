On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pi Day means pizza deals

Mar 14, 2024, 12:20 PM

What could be better on Pi Day than a delicious pizza pie? (Wirestock/iStockphoto/Getty Images/File...

What could be better on Pi Day than a delicious pizza pie? (Wirestock/iStockphoto/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

(Wirestock/iStockphoto/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF


CNN

NEW YORK — Pi Day isn’t just about showing off how many numbers you have memorized. Restaurants from Burger King to California Pizza Kitchen are offering deals and discounts on Thursday, March 14.

Pi Day occurs on March 14 each year because the date is written as 3.14 in the United States. Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or approximately 3.14 (its exact value is infinite and can’t be calculated). March 14 also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday.

With eating out becoming more of a luxury, restaurants use such deals to help draw customers to fast casual and fast food chains.

Pi Day has also become synonymous with pizza pie (and other round foods). Here are some deals to round out your celebration:

Pizza Hut

From March 12-14, Pizza Hut is offering a free large one-topping pizza with purchase of a large menu-priced pizza.

Taco Bell

Though not exactly a traditional pizza pie, Taco Bell reward members can buy a Mexican pizza for $3.14 in the chain’s app. The popular dish (it had given the fast food chain a significant sales boost at one point) returned to the Taco Bell menu in 2022 after a three-month hiatus.

Smoothie King

The smoothie chain is selling a 20-ounce apple pie smoothie for $3.14 on Pi Day.

7-Eleven

Loyalty members can get any flavor large pizza for $3.14 in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores — limited to one transaction, two per day.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dine-in customers at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse can get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

Build-your-own-pizza chain Blaze is offering an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 in store at participating locations.

Burger King

As part of its week of breakfast deals, Burger King is offering a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a $3.14 purchase.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK rewards members can get an Original BBQ chicken, pepperoni, or traditional cheese pizza for $3.14 with a dine-in purchase of $25.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Smoke and fire in early morning darkness...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX loses mega rocket near completion of third test flight

SpaceX's mega rocket has flown higher and farther than ever before but the spacecraft was lost near the end of its hourlong trip.

34 minutes ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is driven from the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on March 1...

Eric tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer and Terry Spencer

Trump listens in court as lawyers argue over whether to dismiss his classified documents case

Donald Trump listened in court as his lawyers urged a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case accusing the former president of illegally retaining classified documents after he left the White House.

1 hour ago

(Image by Bernadette Wurzinger from Pixabay)...

Curt Anderson

What’s Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more

College students, rocket scientists and math enthusiasts around the world are celebrating Pi Day. The holiday is on Thursday, March 14.

8 hours ago

Cache Valley Pharmacy owner, Phillip Cowley working with employees....

Mike Anderson

Utah small business worries that TikTok ban could hurt growth

A small Utah pharmacy is worried the proposed federal ban on TikTok could hurt other small businesses from growing.

21 hours ago

A person's emotional reaction when waking up at night can affect sleep quality, according to neurol...

Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before.

23 hours ago

Paul Alexander, here in his apartment in Dallas in 2019, was one of the last people in the United S...

Mira Cheng, CNN

‘Polio Paul’ Alexander who used an iron lung after contracting polio as a child dies at 78

A Texas man who spent decades using an iron lung after contracting polio as a child has died at the age of 78.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Pi Day means pizza deals