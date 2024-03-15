On the Site:
Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking in Yellowstone park thermal area, must pay $1,500

Mar 14, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Handsome man in front of a printed screen...

Pierce Brosnan attends US-Ireland Alliance's 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot on March 07, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a November visit to Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan, who called in to the court hearing, was fined $500 and ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Yellowstone Forever — a nonprofit organization that supports the park — by April 1, court records said.

A second petty offense, for violating closures and use limits, was dismissed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick. Brosnan’s attorney, Karl Knuchel, was not immediately available for comment.

Brosnan, 70, walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on Nov. 1, according to the citations. He was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming has said.

a wooden walkway over hot water mineral deposits

Empty boardwalks at the Terraces at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on March 24, 2020.(Photo by William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images)

Mammoth Terraces is a scenic spot of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside. They are just some of the park’s hundreds of thermal features, which range from spouting geysers to gurgling mud pots, with water at or near the boiling point.

Going out-of-bounds in such areas can be dangerous: Some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year get badly burned by ignoring warnings not to stray off the trail.

Getting caught can bring legal peril, too, with jail time, hefty fines and bans from the park handed down to trespassers regularly.

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s TV series “Remington Steele” and is known for starring roles in the films “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

