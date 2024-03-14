On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah Republican Party report shows only 10% of GOP voters cast their Super Tuesday votes

Mar 14, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

Republicans gather at Olympus High School in Holladay for caucus meetings on Tuesday, March 5, 2024...

Republicans gather at Olympus High School in Holladay for caucus meetings on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Preliminary results of Utah’s Super Tuesday showed an unexpectedly low turnout for Republican voters compared to the last two elections.

According to Thursday’s report released by the Utah Republican Party, a total of 85,797 votes were cast for Republican presidential candidates on March 5.

The report shows that Donald Trump received 48,350 votes, 56.35%, Nikki Haley got 36,621 votes, 42.68%, and Ryan Binkley secured 826 votes, .96%.

Because of the Utah Republican Party bylaws, Trump received all 40 Utah delegates since he received over 50% of the vote.

“The Utah Republican Party congratulates President Trump on his strong performance in Utah—and across the nation—to secure his path to becoming our Party’s nominee,” said Utah GOP Chairman Robert Axson in a statement. “While the vote to finalize his nomination won’t happen until the National Delegates meet in July, it is important that voters everywhere unify to ensure that the Biden administration is stopped. The constant turmoil, lawlessness, and unaffordability that Joe Biden has fostered is a disservice to every American.”

Comparing past elections

According to the Deseret News, Utah has 890,637 active registered Republicans, indicating that about 10% of GOP voters cast their vote on Super Tuesday.

In 2016, the Utah Republican Party used caucus meetings to select a presidential nominee, with 191,330 votes cast among the 603,479 active registered Republicans at that time—equalling 31.7% of GOP voters arriving at the polls.

Turnout grew during the 2020 election as the Utah Republican Party returned to a government-operated primary with mail-in ballots. According to voting data, 344,852 votes were cast, representing 48.6% of the 710,175 active registered Republicans during that election.

A chaotic caucus

For 2024, the Utah Republican Party returned to the caucus format and used a presidential preference poll to pick their presidential nominee.

In August, Axson told KSL NewsRadio the party returned to caucus meetings to save taxpayer money, attract more attendees, and incentivize presidential candidates to come to Utah to gain support.

However, during Super Tuesday, many Republican voters told KSL TV that they left their caucus meetings early and did not vote due to poor meeting management.

While some locations reported no problems, locations like Brighton High School and Fort Herriman Middle School had long lines and slow computers.

One voter, Bret McCormick, told KSL TV that he gave up after attempting to vote at Brighton High School.

“There was just a lot of confusion,” he said. “Which line should I be in? Where do I go? What do I do? How do I access the site? There was just not any control. There was no control.”

Utah GOP voters: Super Tuesday caucuses were ‘incredibly frustrating’

Carole Bonner, from Helper, told KSL TV she didn’t have access to a cell phone and could not navigate the QR codes and website that volunteers were directing her to.

“The frustration was real. I went home and said to my husband, ‘Wow, I think we are done,'” Bonner said.

In an interview with KSL TV, Axson acknowledged that the caucus didn’t run smoothly, and things could have run better. He said the biggest issue was that the computer system crashed over 20 minutes.

“There were a handful of locations, mainly along the Wasatch Front that things didn’t run smoothly, and I appreciate and I’m sympathetic to the folks who were frustrated. We certainly take the feedback and lesson learned, appreciate them being there,” Axson said.

Axson said he thinks Super Tuesday was a success and believes things ran well, but he said changes will be made.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Proposed Stadiums renderings...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah passed bills for 2 new major league stadiums in Salt Lake City. Now what?

Utah's capital city is already home to the Utah Jazz; however, the efforts to bring in more professional sports teams certainly heated up during this year's legislative session.

18 minutes ago

FILE - This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, and partially...

Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer and Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional grounds

A federal judge has rejected a bid by Donald Trump to throw out his classified documents criminal case, and appeared skeptical during hours of arguments of a separate effort to scuttle the prosecution ahead of trial.

53 minutes ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is driven from the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on March 1...

Eric tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer and Terry Spencer

Trump listens in court as lawyers argue over whether to dismiss his classified documents case

Donald Trump listened in court as his lawyers urged a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case accusing the former president of illegally retaining classified documents after he left the White House.

3 hours ago

South Salt Lake City Council member Paul Sanchez...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

South Salt Lake councilman arrested, accused of trespassing at council meeting

South Salt Lake City Concilman Paul Sanchez was arrested Wednesday, accused of trespassing at a council meeting.

3 hours ago

Cache Valley Pharmacy owner, Phillip Cowley working with employees....

Mike Anderson

Utah small business worries that TikTok ban could hurt growth

A small Utah pharmacy is worried the proposed federal ban on TikTok could hurt other small businesses from growing.

23 hours ago

Police maintain a presence after responding to false threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in...

Daniel Woodruff

Schools hope new Utah law will deter ‘swatting’ calls

Schools are reacting to a new law taking aim at people who falsely report school shootings.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Republican Party report shows only 10% of GOP voters cast their Super Tuesday votes