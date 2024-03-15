On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Mar 15, 2024, 4:31 PM

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SAN FRANCISCO — Bad Bunny’s performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

The reggaeton performer, whose actual name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is suing a Spanish YouTube channel operator, accusing him of illegally posting bootlegged videos of 10 songs the artist performed in Utah to YouTube. Martinez Ocasio accuses Eric Guillermo Madroñal Garrone, of Madrid, Spain, of copyright infringement and violating U.S. bootlegging statutes in the suit filed March 8 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Each of the videos from the show “negatively impacts the market for authorized uses of the Bad Bunny works by, among other things, luring YouTube viewers and associated advertising revenue away from authorized videos of the Bad Bunny works and the official Bad Bunny YouTube channel,” reads the lawsuit. The Salt Lake City show, held at the Delta Center, was the kick-off performance for Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour, which ends May 26 in Miami.

Bad Bunny seeks damages of $150,000 per video, $1.5 million, or damages and Madroñal’s profits from the YouTube postings. He also seeks a permanent injunction preventing Madroñal and his associates from posting Bad Bunny videos.

Madroñal has not yet responded in court, but in a message to YouTube that preceded the filing of the court action, he defended his actions. The 10 videos have been removed from the man’s YouTube page, but he maintains he was within his rights in posting them and asks YouTube to reinstate them.

Bad Bunny to kick off new tour in Salt Lake City

In his message to YouTube corporate officials, included in the court filing, Madroñal describes himself as a cultural news gatherer. The purpose of his YouTube page, he said, is “disseminating musical culture” and covering the start of world music tours.

The Salt Lake City show, being the first performance of Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour, makes it “a newsworthy event of high public interest,” Madroñal wrote. He went on, saying the Puerto Rican rapper benefits from his videos “as his show is carefully captured, conveying the reality of the moment without alterations or post-production in the content.”

Bad Bunny and his legal team sent YouTube a “takedown notice,” demanding removal of the 10 videos in question. YouTube removed them, but Madroñal then challenged YouTube’s decision and asked they be put back up. YouTube advised Bad Bunny’s representatives the videos would be reposted unless the musician sued, which led to the lawsuit.

The videos Madroñal allegedly uploaded to YouTube showed Bad Bunny performing 10 full songs — “La Santa,” “Gracias Por Nada,” “You Perreo Sola,” “Me Porto Bonito,” “Dakiti,” “Un X100to,” “La Jumpa,” “No Me Quiero Casar,” “Safaera” and “Efecto.”

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco because the court has jurisdiction over San Mateo County, in California, where YouTube is headquartered.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Getro Joseph, a cellist from Haiti who is living in Utah as a student and is a member of the Utah S...

Shelby Lofton

Haitian man living in Utah describes violence impacting his friends, family

A Haitian cellist who plays for the Utah Symphony says gang violence has intensified in his home country, leading to neighborhood raids and limited food and water.

3 hours ago

Handsome man in front of a printed screen...

Associated Press

Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking in Yellowstone park thermal area, must pay $1,500

Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a November visit to Yellowstone National Park.

23 hours ago

Weber State gaming lab...

Mike Anderson

Weber State researchers study impact of esports on physical, cognitive abilities

Weber State University has a new lab to used to study the impact of esports, physically and mentally.

24 hours ago

Olivia Roderigo gave away emergency contraceptives at a recent concert.=...

Zoë Howes and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Olivia Rodrigo hands out free emergency contraceptives at St. Louis concert

Olivia Rodrigo made free emergency contraception available to concertgoers during her “Guts” tour stop in Missouri on Tuesday as part of her ongoing Fund 4 Good initiative.

1 day ago

FILE — The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is in Park City and Salt Lake City Jan. 18 - 28. (Sundanc...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

2 Sundance theaters in Park City area in limbo after bankruptcy

The only two commercial movie theaters near Park City, which are regular screening locations for the Sundance Film Festival, are in danger of closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

3 days ago

Eric Carmen dies at 74....

Taylor Romine, Jennifer Henderson and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Eric Carmen, known for songs ‘All by Myself’ and ‘Hungry Eyes,’ dies at 74

Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of “All by Myself,” is dead, according to his website.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show