On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sewage floods North Ogden family basement. Who pays for it?

Mar 15, 2024, 6:13 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN – A North Ogden family is stuck with a $55,000 repair bill after sewage flooded their basement.

They aren’t at fault, but according to the city, it’s also unclear who is.

That’s essentially the final answer the Paynes received from the North Ogden City Council on Tuesday. Now, they’re left with tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

It could be considered the worst kind of flooding.

Paynes in their basement

Genevieve and Mason Payne say muck poured in quickly, covering their basement last May. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“I mean, you hear the water coming in from upstairs because that’s how fast it was coming in,” Genevieve Payne said. “And so, by water, I mean poop. It was really gross.”

Genevieve and Mason Payne say the muck poured in quickly, covering their basement last May.

“And by the time the city was here, it was like we just had to come up because we were walking in sewage, and we’re like, this is not safe,” Genevieve Payne said.

It took city crews hours to clear the blockage in the sewer line. They found several pieces of concrete in the line. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) It took city crews hours to clear the blockage in the sewer line. They found several pieces of concrete in the line. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) It took city crews hours to clear the blockage in the sewer line. They found several pieces of concrete in the line. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The sewage flood did an estimated $55,000 in damages. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The sewage flood did an estimated $55,000 in damages. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

It took a city crew and contractor several hours to clear the blockage in the sewer main line, eventually pulling up some concrete pieces.

They were initially blamed on nearby construction, but the Paynes said they were told the rocks came from multiple unknown sources, meaning no fault was determined.

Mason Payne said, “Even the person from the city said that this is the worst that he’s ever seen from one of these kinds of situations.”

Raw sewage floods basements, but who’s responsible for the damages?

The city initially helped with $5,000. The Paynes’ insurance covered twice that, but the total estimated costs of damage and a rebuild of their basement are closer to $55,000.

That’s why they asked the city to cover more, but ultimately, on Tuesday, city council members decided in a split vote that was not going to happen.

“They, therefore, feel like they have no obligation to help their residents when it’s clearly an issue that has nothing to do with private residents,” Genevieve Payne said. “Like, this isn’t a private citizen flushing cement down a toilet.”

Their only apparent option now is to hire a lawyer, but the Paynes say they can’t afford that.

Genevieve Payne said, “We’re already, like, having this really big financial burden on our shoulders.”

North Ogden City previously had a city ordinance allowing them to help in no-fault situations like this. The city council voted on Tuesday to remove that provision. Among the reasons stated are that the city wants to be responsible with taxpayer dollars and that other surrounding cities don’t offer that kind of help.

While the Payne’s figure out who is paying, their family set up a GoFundMe* account help with repairs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Reagan Fowler was active at Cedar Valley High School, including as a member of the color guard team...

Emma Benson

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

The family of a 17-year-old who suddenly died this week - is sharing her story, as they recall what what happened that day and reflect back on their daughter's life.

1 hour ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Bad Bunny's performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

4 hours ago

Grand Co. Sheriff Department vehicle...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Colorado fugitive arrested after 40-mile chase in Utah

A Colorado fugitive was arrested in Utah on Thursday following a 40-mile chase with police that ended in a crash and a significant drug seizure.

4 hours ago

High-tech cell phones...

Tamara Vaifanua

Consider these high-tech gadgets when packing for spring break

Here are some high-tech devices you should consider packing for your spring break trip.

5 hours ago

Getro Joseph, a cellist from Haiti who is living in Utah as a student and is a member of the Utah S...

Shelby Lofton

Haitian man living in Utah describes violence impacting his friends, family

A Haitian cellist who plays for the Utah Symphony says gang violence has intensified in his home country, leading to neighborhood raids and limited food and water.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Sewage floods North Ogden family basement. Who pays for it?