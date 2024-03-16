On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

See Trump’s busy legal and election calendar in 1 chart

Mar 15, 2024, 7:26 PM

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several crimin...

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House. (Amy O'Kruk, CNN via CNN Newsource)

(Amy O'Kruk, CNN via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DEVAN COLE AND AMY O'KRUK, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

The former president’s criminal hush money trial was expected to take place on March 25, though it has been delayed by the judge overseeing the trial and a new date has not yet been set. He faces charges stemming from his alleged falsification of business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

The trial start date in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida had been set for late May, but the judge overseeing that case revisited the timing of the trial during a key hearing on March 1. She has not yet set a new date for the trial.

The trial date in the Fulton County election subversion case is not yet set, though prosecutors have proposed August 5. That trial is also in limbo while Trump and several of his co-defendants try to disqualify the Atlanta-area district attorney who brought the charges.

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House. (Amy O’Kruk, CNN via CNN Newsource)

The judge overseeing Trump’s federal election subversion case scrapped the previously set March 4 trial start date while Trump’s claims of presidential immunity were being weighed by an appeals court. The Supreme Court has now taken up the issue, and the trial remains on hold pending the high court’s resolution of Trump’s claims. The justices will hear arguments in the case next month.

Meanwhile, the GOP primary is well underway, and by the time the Republican National Convention rolls around in mid-July, voters and Trump will already know the former president’s fate in at least one of his four criminal cases.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Bad Bunny's performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

4 hours ago

Joshua Homer appears in court in Weber County on Oct. 18, 2022....

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV

Rapist at the center of KSL Investigation ‘Failure to Protect’ pleads guilty

Guilty: An accused serial predator in Utah, who’s had more than a decade of allegations against him is now a convicted rapist following a KSL Investigation.

22 hours ago

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in 2019 is expected to end on Friday after prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

22 hours ago

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York...

Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A Japanese court says denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

A Japanese high court has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions.

23 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

Hunter Biden rebuffs Republicans’ invitation to appear for a public hearing

Hunter Biden has rejected an invitation from House Republicans to appear for a public hearing next week alongside former business associates.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

See Trump’s busy legal and election calendar in 1 chart