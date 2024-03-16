On the Site:
Best Buy recalls over 250,000 Insignia air fryers due to fire, burn and laceration hazards

Mar 15, 2024, 8:44 PM

The Insignia 10-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven model NS-AF10DSS2 (stainless steel) is part of a Best Bu...

The Insignia 10-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven model NS-AF10DSS2 (stainless steel) is part of a Best Buy recall. (US Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)

(US Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) —Best Buy has recalled more than 250,000 Insignia air fryers sold in the United States and Canada, because of fire, burn and laceration hazards.

The handles of the air fryer can overheat and melt or break, which can pose fire and burn risks, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Overheating can also cause the glass door on the oven to shatter, which can cause fire, burn and cut injuries.

Though there have been no injuries reported, the company has received 24 reports of the glass shattering due to overheating and six reports of air fryers catching on fire.

The recall affects Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with these model numbers, which can be found on a label underneath each unit:

  •  NS-AF34D2
  •  NS-AF5DSS2
  •  NS-AF5MSS2
  •  NS-AF8DBD2
  •  NS-AF10DBK2
  •  NS-AF10DSS2

About 187,400 units were sold in US locations and 99,900 in Canada, the CPSC said. They were sold online or in store at Best Buy or through third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023.

“The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from about 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes,” the recall stated.

Customers are advised to immediately stop using the fryers and can visit this site for instructions on how to submit images of damaged air fryers. Affected customers can get a refund check or Best Buy store credit. The recall noted customers should not try to return the air fryers at Best Buy stores.

Last February, roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers were recalled because they posed a possible fire risk.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

