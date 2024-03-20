One dead after large explosion in American Fork house

AMERICAN FORK — A woman is dead following an explosion at an American Fork duplex Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard with American Fork Fire & Rescue said they received calls about the explosion near 300 E. Main Street at 5:53 a.m. As firefighters arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the home’s roof and debris was scattered across the area. Surrounding buildings were also extensively damaged.

“There is debris everywhere,” Boshard said. “There’s many homes and other duplexes in the area with heavy damage.”

Boshard said another woman safely evacuated the duplex. Firefighters believe there were only two occupants in the duplex — one in each unit — but they will continue their search once it is safe to enter the structure. Heavy rescue crews from Provo Fire & Rescue, along with crews from other departments, were working to stabilize the home.

Boshard said a pet dog was safely located a few hours after their initial response. Utility crews and fire investigators are working to determine a possible cause.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died in the explosion.

🔥🔥🔥FIRE🔥🔥🔥 Major response underway in American Fork. I’m counting 20+ emergency vehicles. Smoke is still in the air. Ladder stuck can be seen in the distance. We’re live this am on @KSL5TV. pic.twitter.com/6fRabPbDoT — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) March 20, 2024

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.