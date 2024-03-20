On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
One dead after large explosion in American Fork house

Mar 20, 2024, 7:04 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

(Photo courtesy: Steven Landeen)

BY JOSH ELLIS


AMERICAN FORK — A woman is dead following an explosion at an American Fork duplex Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard with American Fork Fire & Rescue said they received calls about the explosion near 300 E. Main Street at 5:53 a.m. As firefighters arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the home’s roof and debris was scattered across the area. Surrounding buildings were also extensively damaged.

“There is debris everywhere,” Boshard said. “There’s many homes and other duplexes in the area with heavy damage.”

Boshard said another woman safely evacuated the duplex. Firefighters believe there were only two occupants in the duplex — one in each unit — but they will continue their search once it is safe to enter the structure. Heavy rescue crews from Provo Fire & Rescue, along with crews from other departments, were working to stabilize the home.

Boshard said a pet dog was safely located a few hours after their initial response. Utility crews and fire investigators are working to determine a possible cause.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died in the explosion.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

