Escaped Idaho inmate and accomplice captured

(CNN) — The two suspects in the manhunt in Idaho were taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said during a news conference Thursday.

The pair were arrested during a traffic stop in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon.

Details of their capture will be updated.

Three Idaho corrections officers were escorting a dangerous inmate from a hospital visit early Wednesday morning when they were ambushed with gunfire. The inmate, who has ties to a White supremacist group, and the shooter fled the scene in a getaway car, leaving all three officers wounded and setting off a manhunt, according to authorities.

The coordinated attack and escape took place at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise as inmate Skylar Meade was being discharged from the hospital just after 2 a.m., Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Correction, said at a Wednesday news conference.

The corrections department transported Meade to the hospital Tuesday night after he engaged in “self-injurious behavior” at the corrections facility and on-site medical staff decided he needed emergent care, Tewalt said.

Two corrections staff members rode with Meade in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and a chase vehicle followed, Tewalt said.

In a high-risk situation like Meade’s hospital visit, Tewalt said, an inmate is typically flanked by two unarmed staff members, with an armed staff member following to keep watch.

Corrections officers were preparing to take Meade back to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution – about 11 miles away – when the shooter fired at the officers, striking two of them, said Boise Police Department Chief Ron Winegar.

The alleged shooter was identified in a police news release Wednesday evening as Nicholas Umphenour. He is accused of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape, according to the release.

Meade and Umphenour got into a gray four-door sedan, a 2020 Honda Civic with license plate number 2TDF43U, and fled the area just before police officers arrived, according to the chief.

The third corrections officer was wounded by gunfire from a responding police officer, who believed Umphenour was inside the emergency department and saw an armed individual near the door, officials said. One of the officers wounded by the gunman is in critical but stable condition, according to Winegar. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Authorities said the responding police officers initially believed it was an active shooter event at the hospital and rushed in to ensure the safety of those in the building. The hospital locked down for a period of time, but has since resumed operations, police said.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle and call police or 911 if spotted – but not to engage with the men.

“They are dangerous, they are armed, and they have shown a propensity for violence,” Winegar said.

“Saint Alphonsus was not necessarily targeted in this situation. It just happened to be where Mr. Meade was being treated,” Winegar said. “We do not believe there is any danger there at this point for anyone who may need to respond for treatment, or for appointments or anything else on that campus.”

Authorities across the state are assisting Boise police in the investigation.

Meade was sentenced in October 2016 for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He has many prior convictions, Winegar said, and is a documented gang member with ties to the Aryan Knights. He was due to be released in 2036.

The Aryan Knights is a White supremacist prison gang based primarily in Idaho, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Meade has the numbers “1” and “11” tattooed on his face, a reference to the group, Winegar noted.

Prison escapes are rare

Despite reports of some high-profile prison escapes across the US in recent years, experts say they are quite rare.

Jeff Mellow, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said his research shows less than 1% of incarcerated people escape every year.

“In the last decades, correctional agencies have done a much better job target hardening their prisons and jails, so it’s much more difficult for individuals to escape,” he said. Mellow suspects somebody leaked that Meade was going to visit the hospital.

Mellow said it’s likely that the two suspects will be found within the next couple of days or weeks.

“The overwhelming majority of individuals that escape are recaptured, and they are typically captured in a very short time after their escape,” Mellow said.

Even amid strong security measures, corrections officers have to practice extreme vigilance at all times, Mellow added.

“A prisoner, an escapee, only has to get lucky once,” he said.

