On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Geomagnetic storm from a solar flare could disrupt radio communications and create a striking aurora

Mar 24, 2024, 3:30 PM

This image provided by NASA shows the Sun seen from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) satellite ...

This image provided by NASA shows the Sun seen from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) satellite on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Space weather forecasters have issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday, March 25, 2024, saying an ouburst of plasma from a solar flare could interfere with radio transmissions on Earth and make for great aurora viewing. There's no reason for the public to be concerned, according to the alert issued Saturday night by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo. (NASA via AP)

(NASA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Space weather forecasters have issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday, saying an ouburst of plasma from a solar flare could interfere with radio transmissions on Earth. It could also make for great aurora viewing.

There’s no reason for the public to be concerned, according to the alert issued Saturday by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The storm could interrupt high-frequency radio transmissions, such as by aircraft trying to communicate with distant traffic control towers. Most commercial aircraft can use satellite transmission as backup, said Jonathan Lash, a forecaster at the center.

Satellite operators might have trouble tracking their spacecraft, and power grids could also see some “induced current” in their lines, though nothing they can’t handle, he said.

“For the general public, if you have clear skies at night and you are at higher latitudes, this would be a great opportunity to see the skies light up,” Lash said.

Every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic field flips, meaning its north and south poles switch positions. Solar activity changes during that cycle, and it’s now near its most active, called the solar maximum.

During such times, geomagnetic storms of the type that arrived Sunday can hit Earth a few times a year, Lash said. During solar minimum, a few years may pass between storms.

In December, the biggest solar flare in years disrupted radio communications.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

North Davis Jr. High robotics team...

Mike Anderson

Anonymous donation sends Utah junior high robotics team to world championship

A robotics team at North Davis Junior High is headed to the World Championship.

2 days ago

FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington...

David Klepper, Associated Press

New bipartisan bill would require online identification, labeling of AI-generated videos and audio

New bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would require the identification and labeling of online content generated using artificial intelligence.

3 days ago

Milky Way illustration...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Earliest building blocks of the Milky Way discovered near its galactic heart

Astronomers have used the Gaia space telescope to spy some of the first building blocks of the Milky Way galaxy: two ancient streams of stars named Shakti and Shiva that helped our home galaxy grow and evolve more than 12 billion years ago.

3 days ago

The global fertility rate -- the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime -- fell...

Mira Cheng, CNN

Global fertility rates to plunge in decades ahead, new report says

A new study projects that global fertility rates will continue to plummet through the end of the century, resulting in a profound demographic shift.

3 days ago

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during a...

Michael Liedtke, Lindsay Whitehurst and Mike Balsamo

Apple has kept an illegal monopoly over smartphones in US, Justice Department says in antitrust suit

Apple says a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit accusing it of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones in the U.S. is “wrong on the facts and the law.”

3 days ago

a penguine swimming...

Shelby Lofton

Penguin Love: It’s the season of romance for penguins at Utah aquarium

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins. And it's making a splash.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Geomagnetic storm from a solar flare could disrupt radio communications and create a striking aurora