On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Lisa Murkowski, done with Donald Trump, won’t rule out leaving GOP

Mar 24, 2024, 4:36 PM

Sen. Lisa Murkowski , seen here in September 2023, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the dir...

Sen. Lisa Murkowski , seen here in September 2023, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the direction of her party, won’t rule out bolting from the GOP. (Al Drago, Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Al Drago, Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MANU RAJU, CNN


CNN

(CNN) Sen. Lisa Murkowski, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the direction of her party, won’t rule out bolting from the GOP.

The veteran Alaska Republican, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial amid the aftermath of January 6, 2021, is done with the former president and said she “absolutely” would not vote for him.

“I wish that as Republicans, we had … a nominee that I could get behind,” Murkowski told CNN. “I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump.”

The party’s shift toward Trump has caused Murkowski to consider her future within the GOP. In the interview, she would not say if she would remain a Republican.

Asked if she would become an independent, Murkowski said: “Oh, I think I’m very independent minded.” And she added: “I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump.”

Pressed on if that meant she might become an independent, Murkowski said: “I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Murkowski hasn’t always been on the outs within her party. Appointed in 2002 by her father, Gov. Frank Murkowski, the senator’s politics were in line with the president at the time – George W. Bush – as she maintained a tight relationship with the senior GOP senator from her state, Ted Stevens, who helped build Alaska through federal dollars he funneled back home.

She later found herself at odds with Sen. John McCain’s running mate, the then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who had been sharply critical of her father. As the tea party rose in 2010, Murkowski was at sharp odds with the insurgent right-wing of her party. She lost a primary in 2010 to Republican Joe Miller, only to later hold on to her seat after she became the second candidate ever to win a write-in campaign for Senate in the general election.

Murkowski skated to reelection in her next two elections, even after voting to convict Trump in 2021, voting against Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court in 2018 and supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022. She had been targeted by Trump and his allies in 2022 but was backed by Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and his high-spending outside group.

In the 2024 cycle, Murkowski – along with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine – offered a late endorsement of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, just days before she dropped out of the race.

Now, Murkowski is clear she’s ready to move past Trump. Asked about Trump’s recent comments that Jewish people who vote for Democrats must “hate” their religion, Murkowski said it was an “incredibly wrong and an awful statement.”

And Murkowski pushed back when asked last week about Trump’s other controversial rhetoric, namely that he views January 6 prisoners as “hostages” and “patriots” who should be pardoned.

“I don’t think that it can be defended,” Murkowski said. “What happened on January 6 was … an effort by people who stormed the building in an effort to stop an election certification of an election. It can’t be defended.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinia...

Michelle Shen and Aileen Graef, CNN

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.

6 hours ago

Mike Johnson...

Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran and Haley Talbot, CNN

Senate averts a partial shutdown in overnight vote to approve government funding package

The Senate passed a government funding package early Saturday morning, averting a partial shutdown and ending a lengthy fight that has loomed over both sides of Capitol Hill for months.

1 day ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference with Majority Leader Steve Scalise and M...

Clare Foran, Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot, CNN

Following Senate failure, partial gov shutdown looms

Following a failure of the Senate to pass a funding bill, a partial government shutdown looks set to begin at midnight.

2 days ago

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. A Texas m...

Associated Press

Former US Rep. George Santos, expelled from Congress, says he is running again

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December and faces federal charges of defrauding donors to his 2022 campaign, has announced he is running for the House again.

2 days ago

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, director of the House of Representatives Office of Diversity and Inclusion, pos...

Nicquel Terry Ellis, Chandelis Duster and Eva McKend

US House Office of Diversity and Inclusion to be disbanded as part of government spending bill

The US House Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be dissolved as part of the government spending bill that passed Friday

2 days ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill...

Daniel Woodruff

Salt Lake Co. DA reacts after governor signs controversial bill targeting his office  

Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor is reacting after the governor signed a controversial bill imposing new rules on his office.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Lisa Murkowski, done with Donald Trump, won’t rule out leaving GOP