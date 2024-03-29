Work begins on first phase of ‘The Point’ development at old prison site

DRAPER — Dirt is moving on the site of the old state prison in Draper. Work is now underway on phase one of the massive new development known as “The Point.”

Crews were working Friday to install natural gas lines around the 600-acre site. Within a few months, other infrastructure, including roads, water lines, and parks, will be installed.

That includes extending Porter Rockwell Blvd. from 14600 South across the old prison site to 600 West, off Bangerter Highway.

“It’s exciting to be moving dirt toward actually building ‘The Point,’” said Alan Matheson, executive director of the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority.

The last guard tower at the old prison came down last August. Matheson said crews were able to recycle three-fourths of the materials as the prison was demolished.

The last guard tower at the old prison came down last August.



Covering about 100 acres, Matheson said it will be “the center of the project” and will include shopping, entertainment, trails, and more than 3,000 multi-family housing units. Several hundred of those units are set to be classified as “affordable.”

A longtime chapel, the only part remaining of the state prison that wasn’t demolished, will be included in the new development.

“I’m excited. I’m super excited,” said PJ Boldbaater, owner of Toro Ramen and Sushi, which is just south of the old state prison site. “It’s more business, more opportunity for us.”

Draper Mayor Troy Walker said construction of The Point is a long time coming.

“All of us cities right around it, it’s going to lift us up,” Walker said. “I think it’s going to be the wave of the future for development.”

Officials said the infrastructure for phase one will take months to build, while the first buildings at The Point will likely break ground in late 2024 or early 2025.

Matheson estimated phase one of the development will lead to the creation of roughly 15,000 jobs.

“It’s going to be an economic development driver,” Matheson said, “as well as just a great place to live and visit.”