On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans

Mar 29, 2024, 5:50 PM

FILE: Drought makes it harder for wild horses to compete with sheep and cattle for grass. (KSL TV)...

FILE: Drought makes it harder for wild horses to compete with sheep and cattle for grass. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SCOTT SONNER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare legal victory for wild horse advocates, a judge has ruled U.S. land managers failed to adopt a legal herd management plan or conduct the necessary environmental review before 31 mustangs died during the roundup of more than 2,000 horses in Nevada last summer.

U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du in Reno ordered the Bureau of Land Management to complete a formal herd management plan for the Pancake complex in eastern Nevada by next March 24. She also ordered the agency to reopen an environmental assessment to include the potential impact of roundups on wildfire risks.

Du specifically rejected the argument the agency has made for years that its broader resource management plans combined with individual roundup plans for overpopulated herds satisfies the requirement that it adopt a formal herd management area plan (HMAP) for the long-term health of the herds and the rangeland in a particular area or herd complex.

“The court finds that BLM must be compelled to prepare a herd management area plan (HMAP),” Du wrote in the 29-page ruling issued Thursday.

Horse advocates who cheered the ruling said that while it comes too late for the horses that were captured or killed last summer, it sets a precedent that will help provide more protection for mustangs roaming federal lands in the West going forward.

“This is an amazing day for our beloved wild ones.” said Laura Leigh, founder and president of the lead plaintiff in the case, Nevada-based Wild Horse Education.

“The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act is about more than just removal. Today, the court affirmed the intention of that law,” she said Friday.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management said Friday the agency was reviewing the ruling but had no immediate comment.

Last summer, another U.S. judge in Reno refused to grant an injunction sought by horse advocates to halt the roundup that was underway after dozens of horses died during the roundup.

Judge Larry Hicks concluded in August the agency had not violated laws protecting the animals from inhumane treatment. But he allowed Wild Horse Education to continue with the lawsuit it first filed in 2022 that alleged the agency was acting illegally because it never implemented the herd management plan that was required since the management area was established in 1986.

Du did not address allegations of inhumane treatment of the animals. She agreed with the agency’s argument that it had the authority to round up horses as soon as it determined the herd was overpopulated. And she rejected horse advocates’ attempt to force the agency to specifically consider cutbacks in livestock grazing or incorporate different procedures to estimate the sizes of herds.

But Du said the bureau could not continue to respond to lawsuits by explaining it was still in the process of completing a formal herd management area plan (HMAP) with no definitive assurance it actually would complete one.

“The duty to prepare an HMPA arose as soon as the BLM created the HMAs,” Du wrote. “That duty arose when BLM promulgated the regulation 38 years ago in 1986. BLM’s decades-long delays in developing and approving HMAPs have therefore been ‘nothing short of egregious’ and clearly violate the rule of reason.”

Leigh said that, among other things, the agency’s failure to complete the plan denied the public a chance to address how forage is divided between horses and livestock, herd genetics can be preserved or mitigation measures can be adopted for mining and livestock expanding in the area.

“For over 12 years I have been trying to address critical issues of on-range management planning with BLM and have been repeatedly denied,” Leigh said. “This ruling has finally opened the door to advocacy and actually has the opportunity to engage in management practices.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors s...

Daniella Rivera

Prosecutors say a man targeted women in hit-and-runs, so why isn’t he facing hate crime charges?

A Utah man is facing several charges of attempted murder after investigators linked him to a series of hit-and-run crashes injuring female pedestrians. The case raises questions about whether these attacks should be treated as hate crimes.

1 hour ago

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his ...

Shelby Lofton

‘He wasn’t intending to hurt anybody’: Brighton homeowner attorney says snowboarder confrontation was a misunderstanding

The Brighton man armed with a gun while confronting a snowboarder in a viral video is now facing criminal charges. But his attorney says he had the right to protect his property.

1 day ago

Alison Smart and her daughter Ruby, Alison Smart is going up against a major drug company, trying t...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah mom enlists Mark Cuban in fight for daughter’s access to insulin

A Utah mom is going up against a major drug company, trying to keep a type of insulin on the market that she says is essential for her family.

2 days ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Stefanie Dazio and Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers push California judge to toss out tax charges

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have asked a judge to toss out the tax case accusing him of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

2 days ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok is under investigation by the FTC over data practices and could face a lawsuit

A person familiar with the matter says the Federal Trade Commission is investigating TikTok over its data and security practices.

2 days ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Alexander Campbell and Michael Houck, KSL TV

West Jordan teen sentenced for murder of teenager and aggravated robbery of another

A Utah teen was sentenced for first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery after an extensive police investigation.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans