Family safely recovered from Ogden fire

OGDEN– Officials were notified of a structure fire at a home inhabiting six family members and their four pets.

Officials state that they received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a fire near 200 N Wall Ave.

The fire was contained to one room on the second-story of the building and extinguished quickly, according to officials.

Two adults and four children were safely removed from the home. A dog, gecko and snake were also recovered from the scene. One pet dog passed in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Officials estimated about $200 thousand in water and smoke damages to the home, leaving the family temporarily displaced. Red Cross is now working with the family to make housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.