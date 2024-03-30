On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family safely recovered from Ogden fire

Mar 29, 2024, 8:50 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN– Officials were notified of a structure fire at a home inhabiting six family members and their four pets.

Officials state that they received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a fire near 200 N Wall Ave.

The fire was contained to one room on the second-story of the building and extinguished quickly, according to officials.

Two adults and four children were safely removed from the home. A dog, gecko and snake were also recovered from the scene. One pet dog passed in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

Officials estimated about $200 thousand in water and smoke damages to the home, leaving the family temporarily displaced. Red Cross is now working with the family to make housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: The new Utah State Correctional Facility. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Carlysle Price

Two inmates life-flighted after gang-related stabbing

Two inmates were life-flighted Friday night after a physical altercation resulted in multiple stabbings.

25 minutes ago

Chocolate is becoming more expensive...

Mike Anderson

Here’s why there’s a looming chocolate shortage

There's no end in sight for a major chocolate shortage, and you may start to see it as a consumer in more ways than one.

3 hours ago

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors s...

Daniella Rivera

Prosecutors say a man targeted women in hit-and-runs, so why isn’t he facing hate crime charges?

A Utah man is facing several charges of attempted murder after investigators linked him to a series of hit-and-run crashes injuring female pedestrians. The case raises questions about whether these attacks should be treated as hate crimes.

3 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Salt Lake City Mission delivering Easter meals to needy families

On this Good Friday, many religious organizations are turning to service to help Utah families prepare for Easter.

4 hours ago

Enzo, the 3-year-old mini Australian Shepard, who survived a serious car crash....

Brianna Chavez

‘He was trapped in the car’: A dog’s life saved by Weber Fire District after two-car crash

A pet owner in Ogden is grateful to have his dog by his side after a severe crash caused the pup to be pinned inside.

4 hours ago

Anh Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City police defend not arresting Ahn Pham after initial hit and run case

The Salt Lake Police Department is defending itself in the case of the man accused of a string of hit-and-runs in the city and questions about why Pham wasn't arrested after the initial hit-and-run last August. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Family safely recovered from Ogden fire