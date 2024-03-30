On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Luxury cruise line selling world cruise suite for $1.7 million

Mar 29, 2024, 10:23 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Regent Seven Seas Cruises just announced its 2027 world cruise, a 140-day long voyage on the Seven ...

Regent Seven Seas Cruises just announced its 2027 world cruise, a 140-day long voyage on the Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship, pictured. (Courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises via CNN Newsource)

(Courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY FRANCESCA STREET, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —Cruise vacations cover a range of budgets, with some bargain jaunts costing a few hundred dollars, while more upscale, longer voyages lay on more perks to justify the big expense.

But a new offering by luxury operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises raises the price tag to eye-watering levels, with a suite on an upcoming 140-day world voyage costing $1.7 million.

The cruise line is pitching this 2027 voyage as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” on board its Seven Seas Splendor liner. Over 20 weeks, this cruise ship will visit 71 ports, including stopovers in Bali, Sydney and Mumbai.

Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, told CNN Travel the cruise line has seen a “fantastic response” since announcing the voyage earlier this week, and that there’s been “strong interest” among prospective passengers in the $1.7 million Regent Suite.

Whatever room guests opt for, there are steep costs involved, with the most affordable room on board starting at $91,499 per guest. Meanwhile, the 4,443 square feet Regent Suite is designed for two people, so that high price tag works out as $839,999 per guest.

Prospective passengers willing to splash that kind of cash get what DeMarco calls a “palatial” apartment in which to ride out the world cruise – think original Picasso art on the wall, 14th-deck ocean views and a grand piano.

The heady price also includes first class air tickets for cruise-associated domestic US flights, and business class tickets for all international flights. Plus, Regent Suite guests have access to a variety of perks including a personal tour guide at each destination, in-suite spa services, an on-call butler and personalized stationery for writing dispatches home.

The two-bedroom suite is also kitted out with a vast living room, three walk-in closets and an in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room and jetted tub.

Regent Seven Seas’ 2027 world cruise officially opens for reservations on April 10, 2024, but prospective guests have been able to preregister since Wednesday.

 

Onboard decadence

 

Whether guests opt for the Regent Suite or not, prospective Regent Seven Seas Cruises travelers should expect onboard decadence.

The Seven Seas Splendor ship hosts an art collection worth $5 million, including two works by Joan Miró, the aforementioned Picasso hanging in the Regent Suite, and another Picasso adorning the walls of the onboard steakhouse.

Speaking of food, the cruise line’s pledged to carry 13,000 pounds of lobster, 14,000 pounds of filet mignon, 3,600 pounds of smoked salmon, 150 pounds pounds of caviar and 14,000 bottles of champagne for its 2027 world cruise.

Flights, excursions and alcohol are included in all ticket prices. And every suite has a private balcony for travelers to enjoy.

 

Popularity of world cruises

 

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is one of several cruise lines that operate annual around-the-world cruises. Every world cruise comes with a pretty steep price tag, with Regent Seven Seas’ offerings at the priciest end of the spectrum.

Cruise line president DeMarco told CNN Travel that the fact Regent Seven Seas’ world cruise is “truly all-inclusive” means there’s “value” associated with these high costs.

The cruise line is currently operating a sold-out 2024 world cruise on board its Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship, while its 2025 world cruise also sold out in what Regent Seven Seas’ claimed was “record time.” The cruise line’s 2026 world voyage still has suites available at time of writing.

Regent Seven Seas’ announcement comes at a time of high interest in world cruises. Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, currently circumnavigating the world’s oceans, unexpectedly captured the internet’s imagination earlier this year, with passengers on board documenting their experience via viral TikTok videos.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Chocolate is becoming more expensive...

Mike Anderson

Here’s why there’s a looming chocolate shortage

There's no end in sight for a major chocolate shortage, and you may start to see it as a consumer in more ways than one.

4 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state la...

Collin Binkley and John Hanna, Associated Press

Republican states, including Utah, file lawsuit challenging Biden’s student loan repayment plan

A group of Republican-led states, including Utah, is suing the Biden administration to block a new student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

6 hours ago

Construction begins for the new development project called "The Point" on the old Draper Prison sit...

Daniel Woodruff

Work begins on first phase of ‘The Point’ development at old prison site

Work is now underway on phase one of the massive new development known as “The Point.”

6 hours ago

FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Sci...

Matthew Brown, Associated Press

Biden administration restores threatened species protections dropped by Trump

The Biden administration has restored rules to protect imperiled plants and animals that had been rolled back under former President Donald Trump.

11 hours ago

FILE - Eggs are displayed on store shelves at a local grocery store in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 21, 20...

Dee-Ann Burrin, AP Business Writer

What’s keeping egg prices high for Easter? It’s not just inflation

Egg prices are at near-historic highs in many parts of the world as Easter and Passover approach.

1 day ago

Kia has recalled 427,407 of its Telluride SUVs because they can roll away while in park....

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Kia recalls more than 400,000 Telluride SUVs that can move while in park

All Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2023 and certain 2024 models are affected by the recall.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Luxury cruise line selling world cruise suite for $1.7 million