On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

AT&T says personal data from 73 million current and former account holders leaked onto dark web

Mar 30, 2024, 2:29 PM

AT&T has launched an investigation into the source of a data leak. An AT&T store in New York is pic...

AT&T has launched an investigation into the source of a data leak. An AT&T store in New York is pictured here. (Jeenah Moon, Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Jeenah Moon, Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


KSLTV.com

 (CNN) — AT&T has launched an investigation into the source of a data leak that includes personal information of 73 million current and former customers.

In a news release Saturday morning, the telecommunications giant said the data was “released on the dark web approximately two weeks ago,” and contains information such as account holders’ Social Security numbers.

“It is not yet known whether the data … originated from AT&T or one of its vendors,” the company added. “Currently, AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set.”

The data seems to have been from 2019 or earlier. The leak does not appear to contain financial information or specifics about call history, according to AT&T. The company said the leak shows approximately 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders were affected.

AT&T said it is reaching out to customers and asking them to reset their account passcodes. It is also urging customers to remain alert about changes to their accounts or credit reports, adding AT&T “will be offering credit monitoring at our expense where applicable.”

The company was alerted of a potential leak about two weeks ago. News of the leak was first posted by X account vx-underground on March 17.

At the time, AT&T told CNN: “We have no indications of a compromise of our systems. We determined in 2021 that the information offered on this online forum did not appear to have come from our systems. We believe and are working to confirm that the data set discussed today is the same dataset that has been recycled several times on this forum.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this file photo, the Moon reappears from behind the shadow of the Earth on March 3, 2007 as seen...

Christina Larson AP Science Writer

Blind people can hear and feel April’s total solar eclipse with new technology

While eclipse watchers look to the skies, people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to hear and feel the celestial event.

1 hour ago

FILE – A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game betwee...

Associated Press

After Utah team subjected to racism, could the NCAA change tournament sites in the future?

An ugly incident involving the Utah women's basketball team last week has raised questions about how the NCAA selects those early-round sites, which are not locked in until Selection Sunday while the men's sites — at neutral locations — are chosen years in advance.

3 hours ago

PEACH SPRINGS, ARIZONA - JANUARY 10: The Colorado River winds its way along the West Rim of the Gr...

Associated Press

Uranium is being mined near the Grand Canyon as prices soar and the US pushes for more nuclear power

The largest uranium producer in the United States is ramping up work just south of Grand Canyon National Park on a long-contested project that comes as global instability and growing demand drive uranium prices higher.

4 hours ago

A chocolate Easter bunny is displayed at Amazing Chocolates on March 28, 2013 in Hollywood, Florida...

Associated Press

What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024? See Walmart, Target, Costco hours

If the Easter bunny is still looking for basket stuffers, they better hop to it. Many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.

4 hours ago

The man who witnessed the alleged racist insults that were directed towards the University of Utah ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Body camera footage released from report of racist attacks against U of U team in Idaho

New body cam video is giving insight into alleged racist harassment that targeted U of U basketball players while in Idaho for an NCAA tournament.

16 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress a...

Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein, CNN

Biden campaign makes direct appeal to Haley supporters in new digital ad

The ad features clips of the former president calling Haley a “birdbrain,” ”a very angry person” and “not presidential timber.”

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

AT&T says personal data from 73 million current and former account holders leaked onto dark web