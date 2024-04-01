On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I consider myself very lucky’: This man was one of the last to make it off the Baltimore bridge before its collapse

Apr 1, 2024, 6:40 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY OMAR JIMENEZ


KSLTV.com

 It was just past 1 a.m. on March 26 and Larry DeSantis was headed to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in the Baltimore area -– the halfway point of another long, but normal, workday.

When a ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its catastrophic collapse, that day led to a shocking brush with death.

DeSantis says he believes he was one of the last people to get off the bridge before the deadly collision. In an interview with CNN, he recalled his drive across, “focusing on the guys on the bridge” and trying to drive carefully around them, DeSantis told CNN.

“I really didn’t even see the ship at all. I just focused on what was right in front of me.”

The only indication that something was wrong was what DeSantis described as a lack of vehicles, even that early in the morning.

“There was one other vehicle behind me,” he said. “It was a tractor, but he didn’t have a trailer because I actually got in front of him right as we started to go over the bridge.”

Traffic camera video from the final five minutes before the collision shows a vehicle that could match DeSantis’ vehicle and timing with what appears to be a trailer-less truck following, though the video is not entirely clear.

Only six more cars went through that lane before the 984-foot container ship struck one of the bridge’s pillars at 1:29 a.m.

The collapse sent vehicles and people into the frigid Patapsco River. Six workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge were reported missing in the aftermath; two of their bodies have since been recovered. The other four are presumed dead.

“If I had stopped and talked to somebody, my coworker for a minute, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” DeSantis said.

Minutes after passing over the bridge, DeSantis’ other workplace called to check on him.

“Someone called me like maybe two minutes later and said, ‘Where are you at?’ That was my other job calling,” he said. “I said I just went over the bridge, and they said ‘Well, you know, the bridge just collapsed.’”

DeSantis said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Once he had gotten to work, he said a coworker told him, “‘I’m glad to see your truck was out there,’ because they thought maybe I might have been on that bridge at the time.”

He nearly was.

“I’ve been very tired this week because of the amount of hours I’ve been working, but it makes you think a lot, it really does,” he said. “I just can’t believe it happened. I consider myself very lucky.”

DeSantis has been in the Baltimore area his entire life and remembers only one other time where he looked out toward the Patapsco River and didn’t see the bridge: “I remember when they were building it,” he said.

The Francis Scott Key opened in 1977 and served 30,000 Marylanders each day. The port – the ninth largest in the US for international cargo – is now blocked by debris. Ships are still able to move through the Port of Baltimore, which handled $80.8 billion worth of foreign cargo in 2023, according to the state government — but larger cargo items will have to wait until the bridge debris is cleared.

As debris removal began over the weekend, officials said they were preparing to open a temporary alternate channel that will allow commercially essential vessels to reach the port.

“By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore,” Capt. David O’Connell, federal on-scene coordinator for the bridge collapse response, said in a news release Sunday.

Now, when DeSantis looks out and sees the river at where the landmark used to stand, he shares the sentiment of many fellow Marylanders.

“It’s hard to believe it’s gone.”

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2...

Lea Skene and Tassanee Vejpongsa

An alternate channel is being prepared for essential vessels at Baltimore bridge collapse site

Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard is preparing a temporary alternate channel for commercially essential vessels near the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

2 hours ago

FILE: A brand new Hyundai Elantra is displayed on the sales lot at Petaluma Hyundai on April 3, 201...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Millions of recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles with a dangerous defect remain on the road

In September, Hyundai and Kia issued a recall of 3.4 million of its vehicles in the United States with an ominous warning: The vehicles should be parked outdoors and away from buildings because they risked catching fire, whether the engines were on or off.

5 hours ago

FILE - The sign in front of an AT&T retail store is seen in Miami, July 18, 2019. The theft of ...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, The Associated Press

AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers’ information online. Were you affected?

The theft of sensitive information belonging to millions of AT&T's current and former customers has been recently discovered online, the telecommunications giant said this weekend.

16 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Godzilla, left, and Kong in a scene from "Godzil...

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ roars to an $80 million box office opening

The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as “ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ” roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

20 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks on his economic plan for the country at Abbots Creek Community Center on...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

Why student loan forgiveness remains a key issue for the Biden campaign even after Supreme Court loss

When Americans head to the polls in November, President Joe Biden will have had a direct effect on the household finances of about 4 million of them: He canceled their student loan debt.

2 days ago

Snow is cleared on the Big Mountain Resort property during a storm, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Bi...

STEFANIE DAZIO, The Associated Press

Easter weekend storm hits Southern California with rain and mountain snow

An Easter weekend storm has slammed into Southern California, bringing more rain and mountain snow to a region already drenched by winter weather.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘I consider myself very lucky’: This man was one of the last to make it off the Baltimore bridge before its collapse