Multiple people including three children, injured in I-15 crash

Apr 1, 2024, 11:08 AM

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

FILE — Police lights (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

PINTURA — A driver and four passengers were critically injured in a crash on Interstate 15 after they hit a deer and then were struck by another vehicle.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, on Sunday at approximately 11:55 p.m., a gray Toyota Sequoia was headed southbound on I-15 near mile marker 32. A deer ran out in front of the Toyota Sequoia and the driver hit the deer causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The Toyota Sequoia rolled through the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

As the driver of the Toyota Sequoia got out of the car, he was hit by a northbound Land Rover SUV. The Toyota Sequoia had another adult passenger and three children passengers in the car who were also injured in the crash. All were transported by ambulance with moderate to serious injuries.

The Sequoia driver had critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

The Land Rover had four adult occupants who received minor injuries. The Land Rover occupants remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

I-15 North was closed for almost four hours during the investigation and crash cleanup.

