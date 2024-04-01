On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Woman arrested for robbing three Sugar House homes, police say

Apr 1, 2024, 2:11 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — A 28-year-old woman was arrested and accused of breaking into three homes in Sugar House.

Officers booked Abigail Barney into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked her on three counts of burglary.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 1:30 a.m. on April 1 when they received a call about a residential burglary near 2500 South 1700 East. Officers responded to the area and found out Barney had entered the home. When a resident confronted Barney, she ran from the home.

Officers began to search the area for Barney and were able to safely find her. Barney was found wearing clothing from one of the homes she is accused of robbing.

During the investigation, police learned that Barney had also illegally entered a home near 1600 East Parkway Avenue.

“In that case, the homeowner also confronted Barney and told her to leave. The homeowner told officers they had never seen or met Barney before,” a release from police stated.

Barney was also connected to burglarizing a home near 2500 South Imperial Street.

When officers searched the neighborhood, they found evidence indicating that “Barney likely attempted to unlawfully enter several other homes in the neighborhood.”

SLC police emphasized that as of Feb. 29, 2024, residential burglaries in Salt Lake City have dropped nearly 4% when compared to the same time period in 2023.

Police said that residential burglaries are often crimes of opportunity and gave the following tips to prevent becoming a victim.

  • Never leave a window or door (including garage doors) open and unattended.
  • Ensure all windows and doors are closed and locked when not in use.
  • Use strong door locks, including deadbolts.
  • Properly anchor the door’s strike plate.
  • Increase lighting around your home to include motion-activated and/or solar lighting.
  • Consider installing an alarm system with cameras.
  • Improve landscaping around your home to increase your visibility from inside your home and to lessen hiding places for criminals.
  • Remove items of interest, which may include bikes, cars, watercraft, utility vehicles, car parts, tools, toys, and electronics.
  • Use light timers throughout your house on a random schedule to make it appear as if your home is occupied.
  • Never use a hide-away key unless it is in a metal lock and properly hidden.
  • Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1.

