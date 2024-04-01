From UFOs to the Bear Lake Monster, these organizations pulled the greatest April Fool’s jokes

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s April Fool’s Day! a day that can be difficult for a news station because fake announcements and false stories abound.

Despite the challenge, we gathered some of our favorite Utah April Fool’s Day jokes from organizations around Utah.

Zion National Park announced information had been declassified about a 1947 extraterrestrial event where UFOs visited the park.

The slide to the second photo showed the large words, “April Fools.”

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium advertised a new partnership with the Utah Royals Women’s Soccer team where they would kick off a new program called “Kickin’ it with the Cats.” The program, they claimed, would allow the aquarium’s clouded leopards, Rhu and Koshi, to play soccer with the team!

Even better, the post said patrons could purchase tickets to watch those thrilling soccer practices live!

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources announced they had found and captured the infamous Bear Lake Monster and “could confirm its scaly presence.”

“In order to capture the creature we used a 90-square-foot net with a raspberry milkshake in the middle to bait and sample the waterbody for the creature,” the woman in the video explains. DWR even had an “expert” in folklore weigh in on the story, all before announcing a big “April Fools!”

Chip Cookies introduced the “Chip-lupa!” A savory/sweet mashup of a cookie with taco filling.

“Why buy dinner AND dessert when you can have the best of both worlds with the CHIP-LUPA? ⁠” the post said.

Bryce Canyon National Park shared a photo of giant prairie dogs – all with human riders on their backs. “The park said after years of selective breeding and dozens of mauled handlers, life has found a way. The Utah Giant Prairie Dog lives….and rides begin today!”

The park explained that the entire trail network was actually a remnant of the burrowing prairie dogs – “How will they feel about sharing their ancient routes with modern visitor? We have no idea!” the post joked.

Alta Ski Area announced the beginning of a new era with “avalanche porcupines” replacing traditional avalanche dogs.

Despite the prickly personality, Alta said with their keen sense and natural instincts, the avalanche porcupines are poised to make a significant impact on mountain rescues.

Visit Utah posted an advertisement for a new romantic reality-tv series. “Coming to a streaming platform near you, singles from all over the world will compete for love and $100,000 at one of the most romantic destinations on Earth: Antelope Island!”

The post teased about how love would be challenged by the notorious no-see-um bugs and by getting too close to the Bison.