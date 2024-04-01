On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘If it was 1 minute later, I probably wouldn’t be here’: Man among last people to cross Key Bridge

Apr 1, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

A Maryland man said he crossed the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, heading to his s...

A Maryland man said he crossed the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, heading to his second job at Herman's Bakery in Dundalk. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)

(WBAL via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TORI YORGEY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A Maryland man said he crossed the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, heading to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk.

Larry DeSantis, who works his job in Pasadena before heading to his overnight shift at Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk, told 11 News that the speed limit on the bridge was reduced to 45 mph due to construction.

“I left (the Green Valley Market Place) parking lot at 1:18 a.m. to go over to Herman’s, my normal thing,” DeSantis told 11 News. “When I was getting on (the Key Bridge) there was a tractor-trailer, but it only had a tractor, not the trailer part of it. I got in front of it and we both got on the bridge. Once I got over the top of the bridge, there was a lot of construction going on, so I (was) cautious.”

DeSantis said he noticed construction workers just as he was crossing the middle part of the bridge.

“It was quite a bit of construction going on because even off the bridge they were doing quite a bit also,” he told 11 News.

He believes he and the tractor-trailer following behind, may have been some of the last people to cross the Key Bridge.

“There was a police car when I went by, right before I went on the toll bridge, but what I understand is they knew something was going to happen, so (police) were waiting to get word to stop traffic,” he said. “So, I guess I was, like, the last one to get through. Once I got down Peninsula Highway, I saw one speed by, and he went back the other way.”

DeSantis said he did not hear the collapse and didn’t even realize it had happened until he got a call from his co-worker checking in on him.

“While I’m sitting at the light, the woman here called me and said, ‘Where you at?’ because she knew. She said, ‘Did you go home?’ And, I said, ‘No, I just went over the bridge,’ and she said, ‘Well, it just collapsed.'”

DeSantis said he saw the video of the collapse online and could see “where my truck was going over just as it was about to hit the bridge.”

He told 11 News he’s still in shock and processing what had happened Tuesday morning.

“At any given time, you never know. It’s really scary, it is. It’s sad. I mean (the construction workers were just) doing their job,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Priced out of a home? US home buyers in many areas need a lot more income today than they did in 20...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

In these 22 states, you need a six-figure income to afford a typical home, analysis finds

Buying an affordable home in the United States has gotten a lot harder for many people since 2020.

3 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Clare Duffy, CNN

OpenAI says it’s working on AI that mimics human voices

The company hopes the technology helps with reading assistance, but skeptics worry it could fuel disinformation or make it easier to perpetrate scams.

4 hours ago

FILE - Google's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frank...

Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

Google to purge billions of files containing personal data in settlement of Chrome privacy case

Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S.

4 hours ago

Lou Conter, 98, arrived for the anniversary this week after missing last year's celebration, the fi...

Audrey McAvoy

Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102

The last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died. Lou Conter was 102.

4 hours ago

Students on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia on December 8, 2023. Mandatory Cr...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

A new FAFSA problem could keep families waiting longer for financial aid awards

The Department of Education has found another problem impacting some college financial aid forms.

5 hours ago

A cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2...

Lea Skene and Tassanee Vejpongsa

An alternate channel is being prepared for essential vessels at Baltimore bridge collapse site

Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard is preparing a temporary alternate channel for commercially essential vessels near the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘If it was 1 minute later, I probably wouldn’t be here’: Man among last people to cross Key Bridge