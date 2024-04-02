Police: Man who had weapon shot, killed by SLC officers after refusing to comply with orders

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed by police after officers said he had a weapon and refused to comply with their orders.

The shooting took place at a gas station on the corner of 900 S. State Street before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrived and found the man, who has not been identified, in the parking lot. Additionally, police would not say specifically what the weapon was.

“We prioritize the preservation of life and safety for our community members and we want to make sure that our officers and community members are safe,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

“The suspect had a weapon, challenged officers, and refused to comply with their orders,” officers said in a release.

Four officers fired shots. First responders attempted first aid but the man died on scene.

“The public may never fully realize or understand the volatile, dangerous, and often unpredictable situations our officers face,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This investigation will gather additional facts, but I am relieved there were no other physical injuries to our officers or other community members. The safety of our city remains our number one priority.”

The four officers who fired shots will be placed on paid administrative leave. The officer-involved critical incident investigation will be led by West Jordan police.

“This is a very traumatic incident for everyone involved,” Weisberg said. “For our officers, for the people in our community who witnessed this, even for the people who simply heard the gunfire.”