On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Man who had weapon shot, killed by SLC officers after refusing to comply with orders

Apr 2, 2024, 5:40 AM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed by police after officers said he had a weapon and refused to comply with their orders.

The shooting took place at a gas station on the corner of 900 S. State Street before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrived and found the man, who has not been identified, in the parking lot. Additionally, police would not say specifically what the weapon was.

“We prioritize the preservation of life and safety for our community members and we want to make sure that our officers and community members are safe,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

“The suspect had a weapon, challenged officers, and refused to comply with their orders,” officers said in a release.

Four officers fired shots. First responders attempted first aid but the man died on scene.

“The public may never fully realize or understand the volatile, dangerous, and often unpredictable situations our officers face,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This investigation will gather additional facts, but I am relieved there were no other physical injuries to our officers or other community members. The safety of our city remains our number one priority.”

The four officers who fired shots will be placed on paid administrative leave. The officer-involved critical incident investigation will be led by West Jordan police.

“This is a very traumatic incident for everyone involved,” Weisberg said. “For our officers, for the people in our community who witnessed this, even for the people who simply heard the gunfire.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Josh Ellis

Angel Moroni statue returns to Salt Lake Temple

Crews have returned the angel Moroni statue to the top of the central east spire, nearly four years after it was removed while the temple undergoes a major seismic and foundational upgrade. 

1 hour ago

...

Garna Mejia

Tammy Daybell’s siblings release statement as Chad Daybell’s trial begins in Boise

Tammy Daybell’s siblings released a statement as Chad Daybell’s murder trial started on Monday in Boise, Idaho.

4 hours ago

For the third year in a row, Arches National Park is testing a timed entry system to spread out cro...

Daniel Woodruff

Will timed entry system at Arches National Park become permanent?

For the third year in a row, Arches National Park is testing a timed entry system to spread out crowds throughout the day.

14 hours ago

Scrolling social media, Joyce Lake spotted an ad for a doll. However, not only did the doll not sho...

Matt Gephardt

Imposters are using trust in law enforcement to scam Utahns

Scrolling social media, Joyce Lake spotted an ad for a doll.

14 hours ago

Jack Casper said he believed someone stole his keys and then the gray, four-door 2012 Nissan Fronti...

Andrew Adams

SLC college student pleads for return of stolen truck with sentimental connection to late grandfather

A college student was pleading Monday for his stolen truck to be returned, saying it held deep significance to his late grandfather.

14 hours ago

Inside the court from via Zoom as the prosecution and Chad Daybell's lawyer begins jury selection....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial gave his some perspective, as jury selection for Chad Daybell begins.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Police: Man who had weapon shot, killed by SLC officers after refusing to comply with orders