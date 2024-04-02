On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in SLC to undergo repairs

Apr 2, 2024, 2:07 PM

Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothi...

FILE: Green grass and wildflowers grow as a cyclist rides on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the foothills above Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY— Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail within the Salt Lake City foothills will be under construction for restoration and repair beginning on April 9.

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail will be impacted between the Radio Towers and City Creek including the BST Hell Canyon trail portion and the BST  West City Creek trail portion. Trail users in those areas may face delays or detours.

According to Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department, trails have been damaged over time caused by erosion and drainage problems. Specifically, the city explained that the West City Creek trail, which are the highest switchbacks north of Ensign Peak, is eroded by water gushing down the trail which creates a deep groove over time. That trail will be restored as part of other plans to “improve recreation and restore the natural environment in the Foothills Open Space Zone.”

The trail restoration efforts are expected to be completed in three to four weeks.

“In 2024, the bike access at the bottom of BST West City Creek will be completed, as well as approximately 1.5 miles of the BST Hell Canyon and BST West City Creek trail above North Cove HOA, Ensign Peak, and Hell Canyon. The switchbacks and retaining walls along the western slope of City Creek are in relatively good condition and will not receive any machine trail improvements to minimize disturbance,” the SLC Public Lands website states.

For additional information, you can read more from SLC public lands about the project here. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Garden City

A body was found in Garden City, Utah on Tuesday afternoon, the Rich County Sheriff's Office said. 

17 minutes ago

fences and buildings with an inmate walking on a snowy sidewalk...

Michael Houck

DOJ files lawsuit against Utah Dep. of Corrections for discrimination based on gender dysphoria

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Utah Department of Corrections after concluding that the state violated the rights of an incarcerated transgender woman.

37 minutes ago

Cuban tree frog...

Cary Schwanitz

SLC woman finds Cuban tree frog on bananas she bought

A Salt Lake City woman was surprised to find a Cuban tree frog on bananas she bought at a wholesale warehouse last month, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

2 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of carjacking, running over security guard during alleged psychotic episode

A man apparently having a psychotic episode in South Jordan on Sunday was arrested and accused of stealing a pickup truck, seriously injuring a security guard trying to stop him and causing a crash on the Mountain View Corridor.

2 hours ago

Police released a video on March 13, 2024, of a man they say broke into a Millcreek home....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after camera caught him kicking in door of Millcreek home, police say

Police arrested a Spanish Fork man who they say was seen on a doorbell video kicking open a door during a home burglary in Millcreek.

2 hours ago

Police on 5600 S. and Van Winkle Drive with the suspects van damaged and a male suspect in custody....

Michael Houck

Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home

Four people are in police custody after they attempted to burglarize a woman's home, not realizing she was still inside Monday night.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in SLC to undergo repairs