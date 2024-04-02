Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in SLC to undergo repairs

SALT LAKE CITY— Portions of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail within the Salt Lake City foothills will be under construction for restoration and repair beginning on April 9.

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail will be impacted between the Radio Towers and City Creek including the BST Hell Canyon trail portion and the BST West City Creek trail portion. Trail users in those areas may face delays or detours.

According to Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department, trails have been damaged over time caused by erosion and drainage problems. Specifically, the city explained that the West City Creek trail, which are the highest switchbacks north of Ensign Peak, is eroded by water gushing down the trail which creates a deep groove over time. That trail will be restored as part of other plans to “improve recreation and restore the natural environment in the Foothills Open Space Zone.”

The trail restoration efforts are expected to be completed in three to four weeks.

“In 2024, the bike access at the bottom of BST West City Creek will be completed, as well as approximately 1.5 miles of the BST Hell Canyon and BST West City Creek trail above North Cove HOA, Ensign Peak, and Hell Canyon. The switchbacks and retaining walls along the western slope of City Creek are in relatively good condition and will not receive any machine trail improvements to minimize disturbance,” the SLC Public Lands website states.

For additional information, you can read more from SLC public lands about the project here.