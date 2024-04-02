Man arrested after camera caught him kicking in door of Millcreek home, police say

MILLCREEK — Police have arrested a man who they say was recorded on a doorbell camera trying to kick open the door to a Millcreek residence in broad daylight.

Troy Carl Miller, 52, of Spanish Fork, was spotted by police and arrested Friday on outstanding warrants.

In March, doorbell camera video was released of a burglary near 3500 South and 2000 East that happened about 10 a.m. on Feb. 22. A man was recorded trying to kick open the door of a residence, even as at least one other vehicle drove by. The man was successfully able to enter the house and steal several items from inside, according to police.

After the video was released, investigators received tips that they say helped them identify the burglar as Miller. Miller has a criminal history in Utah that dates back to the early 1990s. He has also been in and out of the Utah State Prison several times over the past 30 years. Miller was last granted parole on May 30, 2023, but the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a new warrant for his arrest less than two months later, according to the board’s website.

Most recently, Miller was charged in November with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, for holding a gun to a woman’s head the year before, according to charging documents. An arrest warrant was issued in January and remained outstanding when he failed to show up to court on March 7, court records state.

On Feb. 4, he was charged in another case with burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor, and accused of breaking into a shed and stealing collector cards. A warrant was issued in that case on March 7. Formal charges for the break-in at the Millcreek residence were pending as of Monday.

On Friday, police spotted Miller in the area of the 2700 S. Redwood Road and were able to identify him by his tattoos and take him into custody.