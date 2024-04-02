On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man accused of carjacking, running over security guard during alleged psychotic episode

Apr 2, 2024, 1:54 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Deseret News/Spenser Heaps)

(Deseret News/Spenser Heaps)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A man who apparently had a psychotic episode while his mental health was being evaluated at a clinic has been arrested and accused of carjacking a vehicle, running over a security guard and then crashing after driving the wrong way.

Devin Mackenzie Myers, 34, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, failing to remain at the scene of a serious crash and reckless driving.

On Sunday, Myers was taken to the South Jordan University of Utah Health Center, 5126 W. Daybreak Parkway, by family members for a mental health evaluation “due to psychotic episodes,” according to a police booking affidavit.

During the meeting, “Devin had become agitated and eventually started physically resisting hospital staff, family members, and a hospital security guard,” the affidavit states.

Just before 4 p.m., Myers ran out of the clinic and into the road. A security guard ran after him. Myers ran to the parking lot of a nearby convenience store where police say a pickup truck was left running with a passenger inside.

Hospital security officer injured while trying to stop alleged car theft

Myers started to open the driver’s side door as the security guard and a family member of the vehicle owner tried to stop him. Myers hit the family member with his elbow, causing the victim to fall backward, according to the affidavit.

“The vehicle owner was just there airing up his tire, and he had a family member inside and an additional family member outside the vehicle,” Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department told KSL TV. “I mean, I don’t think you would expect someone to just run up and jump in your car and drive away on Easter. On Easter?”

“Devin then entered the vehicle while the hospital security guard was still attempting to prevent him from leaving. As the (pickup) left the parking lot, the guard was hanging onto it through an open driver’s side door,” the affidavit states.

Another person attempted to stop Myers by standing in front of the vehicle but was bumped by the pickup as it drove off, according to the affidavit. That person did not sustain serious injuries.

Myers then started driving the wrong way on Daybreak Parkway, police say.

“As the vehicle continued westbound in the wrong direction of travel, the security guard was thrown from the vehicle onto the roadway and ended up underneath the vehicle where he was possibly run over. The security guard sustained serious bodily injuries to his chest and torso, including broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and required a medical helicopter for transport. Currently, the security guard is sedated with a breathing tube and chest tube in an intensive care unit,” the affidavit states.

As the vehicle continued moving, a passenger in the back seat climbed into the front and began fighting with Myers.

“The passenger had grabbed the steering wheel and attempted to step on the brake while Devin was continuing to physically assault him with strikes to the chest. The passenger was able to eventually hit the brakes as Devin drove against a red light into the intersection of Daybreak Parkway and Mountain View Highway, where the vehicle collided with a northbound Dodge Caravan,” according to the affidavit.

After the crash, Myers ran onto the top of another vehicle and told the driver to take off, the affidavit states. Police arrived on scene at that point and were able to take him into custody.

Anderson said that Myers is under observation at the hospital with an officer stationed on him.

Contributing: Garna Mejia, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Police released a video on March 13, 2024, of a man they say broke into a Millcreek home....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after camera caught him kicking in door of Millcreek home, police say

Police arrested a Spanish Fork man who they say was seen on a doorbell video kicking open a door during a home burglary in Millcreek.

3 hours ago

Police on 5600 S. and Van Winkle Drive with the suspects van damaged and a male suspect in custody....

Michael Houck

Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home

Four people are in police custody after they attempted to burglarize a woman's home, not realizing she was still inside Monday night.

3 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, t...

Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children

The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty o conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines.

4 hours ago

A suspect was arrested after ramming an entrance gate to the FBI’s Atlanta field office on April ...

Ryan Young, Devon M. Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and John Miller, CNN

Police ID suspect after vehicle crashes into gate at the Atlanta FBI field office

The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office, but his motives were not immediately known.

4 hours ago

Jack Casper said he believed someone stole his keys and then the gray, four-door 2012 Nissan Fronti...

Andrew Adams

SLC college student pleads for return of stolen truck with sentimental connection to late grandfather

A college student was pleading Monday for his stolen truck to be returned, saying it held deep significance to his late grandfather.

18 hours ago

Inside the court from via Zoom as the prosecution and Chad Daybell's lawyer begins jury selection....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial gave his some perspective, as jury selection for Chad Daybell begins.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Man accused of carjacking, running over security guard during alleged psychotic episode