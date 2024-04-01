On the Site:
Hospital security officer injured while trying to stop alleged car theft

Mar 31, 2024, 7:23 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

emergency lights...

FILE —South Jordan police say a hospital security officer was injured Sunday, while trying to stop the theft of a vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SOUTH JORDAN South Jordan police say a hospital security officer was injured Sunday, while trying to stop the alleged theft of a vehicle.

According to Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department, a patient at the South Jordan Health Center left the facility and stole a vehicle. The vehicle was left running in the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven store. The officer attempted to stop the patient, but was unable to do so, and was injured in the process.

The patient fled the scene and traveled west in the eastbound lanes of Daybreak Parkway, according to Anderson. The 34-year-old male patient eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Daybreak Parkway. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Anderson said the security officer was transported by helicopter in serious condition. The exact nature of the injuries was not known.

The patient is in police custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

