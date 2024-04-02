On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Costco begins offering Ozempic prescriptions to some members

Apr 2, 2024, 2:47 PM

Costco and its low-cost health care partner Sesame have launched a weight loss program that include...

Costco and its low-cost health care partner Sesame have launched a weight loss program that includes prescriptions for medications like Ozempic, when appropriate. Mandatory Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NICOLE GOODKIND, CNN


KSLTV.com

 New York (CNN) — Some people go to Costco for its $1.50 hot dogs, others for its $179 Ozempic prescriptions.

The warehouse retailer is now offering its US members access to prescriptions for GLP-1 weight loss drugs through its low-cost health care partner Sesame.

Costco first partnered with Sesame, a direct-to-consumer health care marketplace that connects medical providers nationwide with consumers, last fall when it began offering its members online health checkups for as low as $29.

But about two months after that announcement, Costco and Sesame noticed that customers were inquiring about weight-loss help and began working on a new program to address that interest, said Sesame co-founder and CEO David Goldhill.

“The number one search term of Costco members seeking primary care on Sesame was around weight loss,” Goldhill said in an interview with USA Today.

Costco and Sesame did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN.

The fruit of their labor, a renewable three-month program, officially launched on Tuesday and includes a video consultation with a weight loss doctor or specialist, a GLP-1 or weight loss prescription, if appropriate, and ongoing support through unlimited messaging and guidance with a health care provider.

Sesame says it has an available supply of injectable semaglutide, including Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as oral weight-loss medications. The company advertises that patients could lose 5% of their body weight in just three months, 10% in six months and 15% in a year.

The cost of medication is not included in the $179 three-month plan, and Sesame warned on its website that without insurance, GLP-1s can cost between $950 and $1,600 per month.

Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 prescription drugs have already swept through wealthier demographics of the country.

US health care providers wrote more than nine million prescriptions for Wegovy and other injectable drugs used for weight loss during the last three months of 2022 alone. JPMorgan researchers estimate that 30 million people may be taking GLP-1 drugs by 2030, or around 9% of the US population.

WeightWatchers launched a new membership plan that gives members access to doctors who can prescribe these medications. It also made a $100 million-plus deal to buy Sequence, a telehealth business that can offer virtual prescriptions, where appropriate, to patients for these weight loss drugs.

Luxury gyms such as Life Time are also acquiring weight loss clinics with doctors who can prescribe GLP-1s, while Equinox is designing exercise programs specifically for people taking the medications.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Taylor Swift SiriusXM...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), obviously.

52 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, t...

Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children

The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty o conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines.

4 hours ago

A suspect was arrested after ramming an entrance gate to the FBI’s Atlanta field office on April ...

Ryan Young, Devon M. Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and John Miller, CNN

Police ID suspect after vehicle crashes into gate at the Atlanta FBI field office

The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office, but his motives were not immediately known.

4 hours ago

The Disney store in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, on March 29. A bitter fight over the...

Hadas Gold and Samantha Delouya, CNN

The battle over Disney’s future is about to be decided in a high-stakes board vote

A bitter fight over the future of Disney is set to be decided this week.

6 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial ...

Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz

Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals NY fraud penalty

Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals.

8 hours ago

United Airlines is asking its pilots to take voluntary unpaid leave in May because of delays in Boe...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

United Airlines asks pilots to take voluntary unpaid leave because of Boeing delivery delay

United Airlines is asking its pilots to take voluntary unpaid leave in May because of delays in Boeing deliveries, according to a memo sent by the union representing pilots.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Costco begins offering Ozempic prescriptions to some members