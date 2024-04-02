On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

DOJ files lawsuit against Utah Dep. of Corrections for discrimination based on gender dysphoria

Apr 2, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:35 pm

fences and buildings with an inmate walking on a snowy sidewalk...

The Utah Department of Corrections granted the KSL Investigators unprecedented access to Utah's new prison in January 2024. (Ken Fall, KSL TV)

(Ken Fall, KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the Utah Department of Corrections after concluding that the state violated the rights of an incarcerated transgender woman.

The DOJ claims that the State of Utah, UDOC, and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services violated the Americans with Disabilities Act after discriminating against an incarcerated transgender woman based on her disability, gender dysphoria.

“The department’s complaint alleges that the UDOC failed to provide the complainant equal access to health care services after she repeatedly requested hormone therapy, and also failed to make reasonable modifications to its policies and practices to treat her gender dysphoria,” the DOJ press release stated.

The DOJ alleges that the UDOC also denied the complainant’s requests including purchasing female clothing, modifying pat search policies, and housing requests.

According to the lawsuit, these requests began in Septemeber 2021 and continued until May 2023 until the complainant “performed dangerous self-surgery and removed her own testicles, resulting in hospitalization and additional surgery.”

In the lawsuit, the DOJ is requesting the defendants adopt or revise their policies for people with gender dysphoria who are incarcerated at UDOC.

According to DOJ, gender dysphoria is a medical condition “marked by clinically significant distress caused by an incongruence between the sex an individual is assigned at birth and their gender identity.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Inside the court from via Zoom as the prosecution and Chad Daybell's lawyer begins jury selection....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial gave his some perspective, as jury selection for Chad Daybell begins.

21 hours ago

FILE - Google's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frank...

Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

Google to purge billions of files containing personal data in settlement of Chrome privacy case

Google has agreed to purge billions of records containing personal information collected from more than 136 million people in the U.S.

1 day ago

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors s...

Daniella Rivera

Prosecutors say a man targeted women in hit-and-runs, so why isn’t he facing hate crime charges?

A Utah man is facing several charges of attempted murder after investigators linked him to a series of hit-and-run crashes injuring female pedestrians. The case raises questions about whether these attacks should be treated as hate crimes.

4 days ago

FILE: Drought makes it harder for wild horses to compete with sheep and cattle for grass. (KSL TV)...

Scott Sonner, Associated Press

US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans

In a rare legal victory for wild horse advocates, a judge has ruled U.S. land managers failed to adopt a legal herd management plan.

4 days ago

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his ...

Shelby Lofton

‘He wasn’t intending to hurt anybody’: Brighton homeowner attorney says snowboarder confrontation was a misunderstanding

The Brighton man armed with a gun while confronting a snowboarder in a viral video is now facing criminal charges. But his attorney says he had the right to protect his property.

5 days ago

Alison Smart and her daughter Ruby, Alison Smart is going up against a major drug company, trying t...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah mom enlists Mark Cuban in fight for daughter’s access to insulin

A Utah mom is going up against a major drug company, trying to keep a type of insulin on the market that she says is essential for her family.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

DOJ files lawsuit against Utah Dep. of Corrections for discrimination based on gender dysphoria