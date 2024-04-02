On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bees’ groundskeeper gearing up for one last home opener at Smith’s Ballpark

Apr 2, 2024, 5:24 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Many of us are excited to get our lawns ready for spring again.

For Brian Soukup, though, it’s his full time job.

Soukup is in charge of the grounds crew for the Salt Lake Bees, and with Tuesday night being the home opener, well, this isn’t your typical lawn.

“Coming out of winter is always tricky,” Soukup said. “Some years are a little bit easier than others, but I would never say it’s easy. We had that one week of good weather a couple of weeks ago and that’s usually all we need to get us over the hump to get going.”

The crew spent most of the day making sure the grass was perfect and the infield dirt as smooth as can be.

The field at Smith’s Ballpark is prepared for one last home opener. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

However, the sodding, planting, and planning began as soon as the season ended last year.

“The fall is our little window to tear it down to build it back up so it’s ready to go for next year,” Soukup said.

He has spent 13 years working on the field for the Bees.

This year, though, is bittersweet for Soukup.

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos., KSL TV)

The team is moving to South Jordan next season, so tonight is the last home opener at Smith’s Ballpark.

“I know every nook and cranny of this place,” he said. “It will be sad to see it go, but it is also exciting to do down to Daybreak and start something fresh there. We will have a new shop and everything.”

It’s not often field crews get to work on a new stadium.

The team’s new radio voice

It’s also not often Bees’ fans will hear a new voice calling the games on the radio.

Tony Parks has filled in before as the Bees’ radio broadcaster, but the permanent job is now his after longtime broadcaster Steve Klauke retired.

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) (Istvan Bartos., KSL TV)

“It is a dream come true,” Parks said with a smile. “The season is early, there is an excitement and an expectation. The weather is starting to get better and more than that, you can just start to feel the love of baseball and people have that here in this community.”

The Bees home openers have either been rained out, snowed out, or canceled because of COVID-19 the past five years.

“We had about a foot of snow at this time last year,” Soukup said. “This year looks great.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo: A mental health counselor has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison for...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah mental health counselor sent to prison for financially abusing vulnerable mother

VERNAL — A mental health counselor has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison for a second conviction of exploiting a vulnerable adult. The victim in both cases was his mother. Investigators say he charged her more than $15,000 for mental health services during a weeklong visit. Mannix George Glines, […]

21 minutes ago

There's a lot of water waiting to come down from the mountains. On Tuesday, Salt Lake City water ma...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah water managers work to prevent problems before spring runoff

Utah's snowpack is strong, sitting at just over 130% of normal, ahead of the spring runoff.

1 hour ago

Chad Daybell (left) sitting in the Idaho court room. Larry Woodcock (right) the grandfather of “J...

Lauren Steinbrecher

JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’

As day two passes for jury selection in the Chad Daybell trial, the grandparents of one of the victims are getting ready to head to Boise.

1 hour ago

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte...

Angie Denison

Light The World Giving Machines: Connecting hearts and changing lives

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have become a regular tradition during the holiday season.

2 hours ago

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the final regional e...

Mark Jones

UHSAA sanctions esports as an official high school activity

The Utah High School Activities Association has sanctioned esports as an official high school activity.

3 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Body found in Garden City

A body was found in Garden City, Utah on Tuesday afternoon, the Rich County Sheriff's Office said. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Bees’ groundskeeper gearing up for one last home opener at Smith’s Ballpark