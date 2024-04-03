On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

It’s not just clouds, there’s a new weather threat for eclipse viewers to worry about

Apr 3, 2024, 10:09 AM

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (Nati...

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARY GILBERT


KSLTV.com

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is fast-approaching, but a new wrinkle has appeared in the forecast for Monday’s event.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, including in the path of totality. These storms could obscure the view for some, but are more likely to bring risks for post-eclipse travelers.

Totality, when the moon will entirely block the sun, will occur along a more than 100-mile-wide path from Texas to Maine, passing over cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York.

Parts of Texas – including Dallas – Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are at an increased risk of damaging thunderstorms on Monday, especially during the evening hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds, hail, drenching rain and perhaps a tornado are all possible.

Severe thunderstorms typically rumble to life later in the afternoon in the southern U.S., after the daytime heat reaches its peak, driven by a largely cloud-free sky.

So the development of any violent storms could hold off just long enough for eclipse-watchers in the threat area to get a decent view of the phenomenon during its 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. CDT journey through the region.

Anyone stuck in post-eclipse traffic Monday afternoon or evening in northeastern Texas, southern Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana could be at risk of damaging thunderstorms.

An estimated 20 million people in the U.S. traveled to another city to view 2017’s total solar eclipse and there was a significant increase in traffic risks as a result, a recent study found. Millions more are expected to travel for Monday’s eclipse as the path of totality will be 40 to 50 miles wider than 2017’s path.

The current cloud forecast isn’t ideal for other locations in the path of totality.

It’s still too early to say exactly when and where clouds will develop Monday, but a better idea of overall weather patterns is coming into focus as the event draws nearer.

The same storm system driving Monday’s severe weather risk could also send moist air from the Gulf of Mexico north into parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. This could potentially lead to an increase in cloud cover in both regions and could obstruct totality views.

Meanwhile, high pressure and a largely cloud-free sky could shape up over the Northeast and create excellent viewing conditions for totality.

Cloud forecasts are still subject to change as minor differences in how storms or air masses move this week can make a huge difference in where clouds develop next week. More precise cloud cover forecasts with higher confidence levels should be possible by this weekend.

In an interesting twist, the current forecast is almost the complete opposite of what historical cloud cover data shows for April 8.

Years of past cloud cover data pinpoint the Southern Plains as the region with the greatest chance for a cloud-free viewing experience on April 8, and the Northeast with one of the worst chances.

Will this plot twist from Mother Nature pan out? Anyone hoping to glimpse the eclipse will need to keep a close eye on the forecast in coming days.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Abducted teenager Savannah Graziano was following sheriff's deputies' instructions during a gunbatt...

Stephanie Dazio

Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders

A 15-year-old girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following sheriff’s deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway.

53 minutes ago

One of the world's oldest books is going up for auction. Mandatory Credit: Christie's Images LTD. 2...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

One of world’s earliest known books expected to fetch more than $2.6m at auction

One of the earliest books in existence is expected to fetch upwards of $2.6m when it goes up for auction later this year.

1 hour ago

FILE - A person, reflected in glass, walks near the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 16, 2023, in Las Veg...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

The Tropicana Las Vegas, a mob-era casino and Sin City landmark, closes after 67 years

In its heyday, the Tropicana Las Vegas was known for its opulence. It was a frequent haunt of the Rat Pack and host to A-list stars, while its storied past under the mob cemented its place in Vegas lore, But after welcoming guests for 67 years, the Las Vegas Strip's third-oldest casino shut its doors for good on Tuesday.

15 hours ago

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hua...

Associated Press

Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan, damaging buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands.

16 hours ago

FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building a...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

NASA wants to come up with a new clock for the moon, where seconds tick away faster

NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock.

19 hours ago

Taylor Swift SiriusXM...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), obviously.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

It’s not just clouds, there’s a new weather threat for eclipse viewers to worry about