Utah Highway Patrol rescues two lost huskies off of I-15

PLEASANT GROVE — Two lost dogs were escorted off Interstate 15 by some helpful Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

On March 17, at approximately 9 p.m., UHP troopers responded to I-15 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. on a report of two huskies running across the freeway.

“(The huskies were) playing a game of, runaway from humans,” said UHP trooper Silva on the night of the rescue.

In video provided to KSL, the troopers blocked off traffic as they attempted to lure the huskies with treats and called out to them. However, the two dogs wanted to keep playing on the freeway, forcing troopers to follow them on I-15.

Video shows the troopers herding the two huskies off of I-15 until the two dogs were cornered near a gated area. The two dogs allowed the troopers to put leashes on them, and UHP said they had been returned to their owners.