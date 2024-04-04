One dead after being hit by car while changing tire on I-15 in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — One person was killed after they were struck by a vehicle while changing a tire on Interstate 15 in Utah County Thursday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before the American Fork Main Street exit. The driver who hit the individual remained on scene and was cooperating with troopers.

Northbound I-15 will be partially closed until state troopers finish their investigation. Battenfield estimated that could take several hours, and drivers should expect major delays. Traffic had backed up into Orem as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Deadly hit on I-15 Northbound in American Fork. We’re told a man and woman were inside the car that’s pulled off to the right shoulder. When the man hopped out to change the tire, he was struck by another vehicle and died. The woman was taken to the hospital. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/PTi8799gE8 — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) April 4, 2024