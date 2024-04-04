On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Grantsville police officer tackles pig after days of evading officers

Apr 4, 2024, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

One of the pigs being carried by a Grantsville police officer after avoiding capture for two days....

One of the pigs being carried by a Grantsville police officer after avoiding capture for two days. (Grantville Police)

(Grantville Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

GRANTVILLE — On Thursday, two rogue pigs were taken into custody after avoiding police for two days in Grantsville.

Lt. Jeffrey Watson with the Grantsville Police Department told KSL TV that residents near Hail Street repeatedly called about the pigs wandering in the neighborhood.

“We have been trying to catch them, but were not able to until today. As you saw, we had to jump to get them,” Watson said, referring to a video posted by police showing an officer tackling one of the pigs.

Watson said the two pigs were taken to a rescue farm and are trying to see who owns them.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

U.S. Capitol riot...

Collin Leonard

Payson man charged with using stun gun, participating in Jan. 6 riots at US Capitol

The FBI arrested a Payson man Tuesday who is charged with felony offenses accusing him of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including using a stun gun.

34 minutes ago

airport bomb salt lake city...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Wyoming boy arrested, accused of posting about bomb on Salt Lake plane

The FBI said that a Wyoming boy is facing a charge in 3rd District Juvenile Court of making a threat of terrorism after allegedly posting on social media Wednesday that a bomb was on a plane flying out of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

1 hour ago

Bryce Canyon National Park in March, 2024. (Gina Wade)...

Associated Press

Florida man killed after fall in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park

The husband of Florida's Senate president has died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah.

1 hour ago

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky....

Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?

Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

4 hours ago

President Russell M. Nelson is surrounded by President Dallin H. Oaks (left) and President Henry B....

Josh Ellis

President Nelson notes some may sit while speaking at general conference or prerecord messages

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message on his social media accounts ahead of this weekend's general conference.

5 hours ago

The Milky Way is seen over Goblin Valley in 2019. (Angie Payne via Utah Office of Tourism)...

Amie Schaffer

Utah’s ‘Dark Sky Month’ aims to showcase the stars

Utah is home to some of the darkest skies on Earth and currently leads the world in dark sky preservation with 25 accredited Dark Sky International places.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Grantsville police officer tackles pig after days of evading officers