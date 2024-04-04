Grantsville police officer tackles pig after days of evading officers

GRANTVILLE — On Thursday, two rogue pigs were taken into custody after avoiding police for two days in Grantsville.

Lt. Jeffrey Watson with the Grantsville Police Department told KSL TV that residents near Hail Street repeatedly called about the pigs wandering in the neighborhood.

“We have been trying to catch them, but were not able to until today. As you saw, we had to jump to get them,” Watson said, referring to a video posted by police showing an officer tackling one of the pigs.

Watson said the two pigs were taken to a rescue farm and are trying to see who owns them.