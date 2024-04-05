Human remains found in remote wetland area of Box Elder Co. identified as Garland man

BRIGHAM CITY — Human remains that were found in a remote wetland area within the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge have been identified as Elijah Peck, a 42-year-old man from Garland, Utah.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said Peck’s remains were identified through dental records and the case is being investigated as suspicious, “as is protocol when a cause of death cannot be immediately determined.”

Deputies said Peck was last seen in May 2023 and was not reported as missing. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation was asked to call 435-734-6530 and leave a message or email detectives@boxeldercounty.org.

Peck’s remains were found on March 30 on the northwest side of Willard Bay within the bird refuge.

