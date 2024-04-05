On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
UTA police ask for help identifying person possibly involved in TRAX shooting

Apr 5, 2024, 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

person in grey sweatshirt...

UTA police asked for help identifying this person said to be possibly involved in an incident at the Meadowbrook TRAX station on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (UTA police)

(UTA police)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY— UTA police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said could have been involved in a double shooting Thursday at the Meadowbrook TRAX station.

Utah Transit Authority police released a photo of a person who appears to be getting on a bus. Thursday, two people were shot at the Meadowbrook station. The confrontation put one person in a hospital in critical condition.

person in grey sweatshirt

UTA police asked for help identifying this person said to be possibly involved in an incident at the Meadowbrook TRAX station on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (UTA police)

Police did not have anyone in custody after the shooting, which also put a second shooting victim in a hospital in serious condition.

“If you know this individual or have any information about this incident that could help the investigation, please contact 801-287-EYES (3937) or text the UTA Police at 274-637,” police said in a statement.

2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large

A bus bridge was activated between Millcreek and Murray North stops Thursday, with major delays on all TRAX lines for Thursday’s commute.

Investigators haven’t said if the shooter and victims knew each other or what started the confrontation. At least one person fell to the train tracks, followed by the double shooting.

