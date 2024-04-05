UTA police ask for help identifying person possibly involved in TRAX shooting

SALT LAKE CITY— UTA police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said could have been involved in a double shooting Thursday at the Meadowbrook TRAX station.

Utah Transit Authority police released a photo of a person who appears to be getting on a bus. Thursday, two people were shot at the Meadowbrook station. The confrontation put one person in a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have anyone in custody after the shooting, which also put a second shooting victim in a hospital in serious condition.

“If you know this individual or have any information about this incident that could help the investigation, please contact 801-287-EYES (3937) or text the UTA Police at 274-637,” police said in a statement.

A bus bridge was activated between Millcreek and Murray North stops Thursday, with major delays on all TRAX lines for Thursday’s commute.

Investigators haven’t said if the shooter and victims knew each other or what started the confrontation. At least one person fell to the train tracks, followed by the double shooting.