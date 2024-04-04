On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large

Apr 4, 2024, 5:25 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

trax platform...

Two people were shot at a TRAX station platform Thursday, April 4, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS AND LARRY D. CURTIS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Two people were shot Thursday after a confrontation at a TRAX station, leaving one person in critical condition. The gunman is still at large.

A Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a confrontation started at the station between three people at the Meadowbrook stop at approximately 4 p.m.. At least one person fell to the train tracks, followed by the double shooting. Police have been searching for the shooter since it was called in.

Both victims have been taken to a hospital. One person’s condition is said to be serious, and one victim was said by a UTA spokesman to be in critical condition. Police didn’t state  the age and sex of the victims and the shooter.

“It was down on the rails. It wasn’t on a train, it wasn’t on a platform, so we’re grateful everybody else is OK,” Arky said.

A bus bridge was activated between Millcreek and Murray North stops, with major delays on all TRAX lines for Thursday’s commute.

Investigators haven’t said if the shooter and victims knew each other or what started the confrontation. Officers are still looking for the shooter.

Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Herriman esports team sanctioned...

Mike Anderson

High schoolers excited for sanctioned esports

Big news for young gamers! The Utah High School Activities Association will soon officially sanction high school esports teams.

20 minutes ago

Mandy Mayne cemetery. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Salt Lake Police Department sued over ‘negligence’ in fatal domestic violence case

A Utah mother is suing the Salt Lake City Police Department, stating they were "negligent" in their handling of her daughter's domestic violence case that ultimately led to her death.

50 minutes ago

...

Emma Benson

Finding relief for seasonal allergies

For many people – about 1 in 4 adults – spring allergies are inevitable. Dr. Glen Porter, an allergist with Intermountain Health, said you don't have to be miserable.

1 hour ago

Roger and Allyssa Sarkis collected all the leftover solar eclipse glasses after Utah's eclipse in 2...

Shelby Lofton

Provo family projected to sell half a million glasses for total solar eclipse

A Provo family made a business out of the leftover eclipse glasses of Utah's 2017 solar eclipse.

1 hour ago

Su Ma Ma Chinese Club poses with traditional dragons...

Emma Benson

Utah students survive earthquake during visit to Taiwan

As recovery efforts continue in Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, a group of Utah students who are part of a Chinese immersion program were visiting a cultural site when the quake occurred.

2 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power...

Cary Schwanitz

Car crash cuts power to 4,500 customers in Ogden

ocky Mountain Power says a power outage affecting 4,500 customers in Ogden will be fixed by Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large