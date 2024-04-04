2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large

MURRAY — Two people were shot Thursday after a confrontation at a TRAX station, leaving one person in critical condition. The gunman is still at large.

A Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a confrontation started at the station between three people at the Meadowbrook stop at approximately 4 p.m.. At least one person fell to the train tracks, followed by the double shooting. Police have been searching for the shooter since it was called in.

Both victims have been taken to a hospital. One person’s condition is said to be serious, and one victim was said by a UTA spokesman to be in critical condition. Police didn’t state the age and sex of the victims and the shooter.

“It was down on the rails. It wasn’t on a train, it wasn’t on a platform, so we’re grateful everybody else is OK,” Arky said.

A bus bridge was activated between Millcreek and Murray North stops, with major delays on all TRAX lines for Thursday’s commute.

Investigators haven’t said if the shooter and victims knew each other or what started the confrontation. Officers are still looking for the shooter.