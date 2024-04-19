On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

2 men face federal charges in attempted carjacking, shooting at Murray gym

Apr 19, 2024, 3:14 PM

The scene of the carjacking and shooting that happened April 3 outside of a Murray EOS Fitness...

The scene of the carjacking and shooting that happened April 3 outside of a Murray EOS Fitness. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Two men are facing federal charges accusing them of trying to carjack a woman in a Murray fitness center parking lot and ending up involved in a shootout.

Federal indictments were unsealed Thursday against Lt Col Siamelie Nick Mila, 20, and Maddyn Dean Christiansen, both of Salt Lake County. Both are charged in U.S. District Court with attempted carjacking and using a gun in the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say Lt Col is part of Mila’s given name and not a military title.

Mila and Christiansen apparently picked their victim at random based on the car she was driving, according to the federal indictment.

A woman in her 20s was shot in the abdomen about 10:40 a.m. on April 3 in the parking lot of EOS Fitness, 5550 S. 900 East, during what police described as an attempted carjacking and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A man in his 20s was also shot. He got into another car before police arrived and was later “dropped off at a local hospital with a critical but stable gunshot wound to the chest,” police said. Mila was arrested after being treated at a hospital.

According to the indictment, investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw that as the victim got into her BMW, “the suspect can be seen wearing a blonde wig, exiting the passenger door of a black Audi that was parked a few stalls down from the BMW.

“Investigators then observed smoke from a weapon being discharged and the suspect running away from the scene. Then a few moments later, the victim is seen limping back toward the gym and the suspects’ Audi leaving the area of the shooting,” the indictment states.

Prosecutors say Mila had a gun in his hand and demanded the woman’s keys. The woman, however, has a concealed carry permit and she drew her gun and fired.

Police later found the Audi that drove off with Mila. Christiansen was the driver, according to the indictment.

“In the front passenger seat of the Audi, a handgun was discovered. Bullet holes were also discovered on the exterior of the Audi. In the front passenger seat of the Audi, blood was discovered and processed,” the indictment says.

Victim and suspect in carjacking shooting outside a Murray gym are hospitalized

When questioned by detectives, Mila “stated that he needed to steal a BMW for some other people that were going to pay him for it” and “that after stealing the BMW he was to drop it off at an undisclosed location in Salt Lake near the Capitol,” according to the indictment.

Court documents indicate that Mila “admitted that he and his co-defendant had spent the day looking for a BMW and that they agreed to look at the gym parking lot.”

When Mila and Christiansen spotted the woman’s BMW in the EOS parking lot, Mila decided that “he was going to wait for the owner to come back and that he was going to try and scare them in some way to get the keys,” the indictment states.

But when he approached the woman, Mila said the reason he “got shot was obviously because I had a weapon in my hand, and she was defending herself,” according to the charges. “Nick further stated that by the time she pulled out her gun, it was too late, and he didn’t register what was happening. He thought he got shot in the face and he shot back. Nick said they were close, approximately 10-11 feet apart.”

Investigators say “Mila and the victim engaged in continuing gunfire.”

The woman’s updated condition was not immediately available Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Tyrese Simmons, the man accused of firing into a Dallas apartment and killing a 9-year-old girl in ...

Robbie Owens, KTVT via CNN

Rapper accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old girl could get plea deal

Tyrese Simmons, a man accused of firing into a Dallas apartment and killing a 9-year-old girl in a feud with another rapper, could get a plea deal.

5 days ago

Thomas Yazzie was shot at a TRAXX station....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of man shot by juvenile at TRAX station shares update on recovery

The family of a man shot at a South Salt Lake TRAX station last week is sharing their sadness over what unfolded, as they work to get support for his recovery.

9 days ago

Utah legislators, supporters of the new law, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at a press conference to...

Daniel Woodruff

New Utah school safety law earns praise from victims’ families, but cost concerns persist

Family members who lost children in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history came to Utah to celebrate a new law aimed at making schools safer.

9 days ago

A manhunt was underway for Skylar Meade and an accomplice after Meade escaped custody during an ear...

Mark Thiessen, Associated Press

Idaho inmate who escaped during hospital ambush faces court hearing

An Idaho white supremacist prison gang member accused of escaping from a Boise hospital that left three corrections officers with gunshot wounds is now due to have a court hearing Monday afternoon.

11 days ago

trax platform...

Andrew Adams and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

2 injured in shooting at TRAX stop, gunman at large

Two people were shot Thursday after a confrontation at a TRAX station, leaving one person in critical condition.

15 days ago

Police tape is seen in the EOS Fitness parking lot in Murray after a shooting that left two people ...

Josh Ellis, Karah Brackin and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Victim and suspect in carjacking shooting outside a Murray gym are hospitalized

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in a Murray gym parking lot Wednesday night.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

2 men face federal charges in attempted carjacking, shooting at Murray gym