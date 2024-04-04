Victim and suspect in carjacking shooting outside a Murray gym are hospitalized

MURRAY — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in a gym parking lot Wednesday night.

Kristin Reardon with the Murray Police Department said it appears multiple people fired shots in the EOS parking lot around 10:44 p.m. According to police, a man attempted to carjack a woman in the parking lot, resulting in both of them being shot.

One witness said she talked to the victim as she was leaving the locker room. The witness said it seemed like the victim had wrapped up a swimming workout when she heard a loud sound and then saw the woman on the ground.

“When I came out she was laying on the ground and she had obviously been super wounded,” the witness told KSL TV. “The only thing we were hearing was we didn’t know where the shooter was. Some people thought they ran out some thought they went.”

Another witness told KSL TV he was working out when he heard three gunshots.

According to police, the victim received a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported in critical condition. Witnesses told police that the man left in a vehicle before officers arrived, but the suspect was dropped off at a local hospital with a critical, but stable gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the man and woman are still hospitalized. Police said the identities of the suspect and victim will not be released