SPORTS

NBC Sports weekend programming available on Peacock and COZI

Apr 5, 2024, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY—KSL has special programming this weekend, Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. All sports programming is moving to Peacock and COZI. It is also available on the Peacock app.

Those watching COZI over-the-air (channel 5.2) or on Comcast can get more information from COZITV.com.

This programming change includes:

Saturday, April 6

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Valero Texas Open — 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday April 7

NBC Sports Special — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Valero Texas Open — 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

